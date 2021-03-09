U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert is to introduce a bill into Congress today aimed at protecting water rights in western states from being taken by any federal agency, a measure that’s nearly identical to one introduced numerous times by her predecessor.
Called the Western Water Rights Security Act, the measure is designed to prevent any federal agency from requiring water rights to be transferred to any federal agency as a condition of any lease agreement, such as a ski resort that operates on public land.
It is nearly identical to several bills that U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, whom Boebert defeated in last June’s GOP primary, tried to get through Congress, even when it was completely controlled by Republicans in both chambers.
Tipton introduced the idea in 2014, 2017 and again in 2019, each time with the support of such local governments as Mesa County.
His bills, like Boebert’s, were aimed at protecting state laws when it comes to the management and distribution of water within their own borders, including surface water and groundwater.
“Mesa County opposes the expansion of federal infringement on private property interests and the rights of state and local governments to regular water,” the commissioners wrote in a letter supporting Boebert’s bill, much like it did for Tipton’s previous measures. “Protection of this essential resource is vital to Mesa County’s agricultural producers, economy and way of life. Guaranteeing those rights are not infringed upon or unjustly taken by the federal government without fair compensation is of the utmost importance.”
The issue first cropped up in 2011 when the U.S. Forest Service proposed a directive that would have given it jurisdiction over groundwater under public lands, which went against longstanding Colorado water law.
It was similar to attempts by the Bureau of Land Management.
The service later backed off from that idea, but didn’t entirely close the door to it.
While Tipton’s bill has gotten through the U.S. House several times, it routinely has died in the Senate, when the GOP was in charge.
At the time, several Democrats, mostly from eastern states that have different laws when it comes to water, said it was unneeded because the Forest Service had withdrawn its proposal.
Still, the idea had Democratic support.
At the time, now Gov. Jared Polis, then a congressman who represented several ski towns, agreed that the Forest Service went too far at times.