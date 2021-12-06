U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert doesn’t much care for a few provisions in next year’s defense spending bill.
Specifically, the Silt Republican said in a tweet that three things are most concerning to her that are included in the National Defense Authorization Act for 2022:
“We cannot allow the NDAA to pass in current form,” the congresswoman tweeted on Friday. “There are PLENTY of poison pills slipped into this bill including red flag laws, taxpayer-funded gender transition surgeries and an entire ‘office’ to target conservatives in our military.”
NDAA is an acronym for the National Defense Authorization Act.
While she’s not wrong that some aspects of those things are in the bill, she’s not quite accurate either.
While the bill does call for the creation of the Office of Countering Extremism within the Department of Defense, there is nothing that specifically targets conservatives within the military.
“The secretary of each military department, in coordination with the director, shall develop and implement training and education programs and related materials to assist members of the armed forces and civilian employees of the armed forces in identifying, preventing, responding to, reporting and mitigating the risk of extremism,” the bill reads.
While Boebert makes the assumption that it refers only to conservatives, it also could apply to members of the military who are part of liberal causes, such as gun control or the environment.
The act only defines extremists as those with access to government information that could do harm to the security of the nation. Punishment for engaging in extremist activities could range from required training to expulsion from the military.
Boebert’s tweet about red flag laws, which several states like Colorado have enacted to create a procedure to temporarily removed firearms from someone deemed mentally unstable, also are true.
In the bill, a military court could issue a similar protective order, but only where it has jurisdiction.
The final part of her tweet, however, is misleading.
Nothing in the bill calls for transgender surgeries, but there are provisions about gender advisers. Such adviser programs have been in existence in the military for years, and primarily are aimed at helping to integrate women into the armed forces.
The U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, however, did institute a new program on transgender surgeries earlier this year, but that department isn’t funded under the National Defense Authorization Act.
“The NDAA, in its current form, would push through a woke military agenda,” Boebert also tweeted. “Our military is supposed to protect our nation, not protect our feelings. Let’s cut the woke bullcrap out and take care of what they need!”
Other than tweets designed to raise funds or talking about family or friends, other posts from the congresswoman over the past week include:
“If I ever got COVID, I’d call Joe Rogan for advice before I’d call the beagle-killing Fauci,” she wrote.
That tweet refers to Rogan, a podcaster, who contracted the coronavirus this summer, and recovered after using such treatments as monoclonal antibodies and ivermectin, a medication primarily used to treat roundworms and other parasites.
The beagle reference is in relation to a series of blog posts citing a study that involved the use of dogs in sand fly research.
The Washington Post reported that a journal mistakenly listed the study as having received funding from National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, which Dr. Anthony Fauci oversees, but later issued a retraction.
However, by then the mistaken story of government funds being used on beagle testing had been circulated widely.