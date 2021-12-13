(Editor’s note: This is a regular feature highlighting some of the tweets posted by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert in the past week.)
The Republican congresswoman from Silt tweeted on Thursday that U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s call to President Joe Biden to cancel all student loan debts is a bad idea.
“If ‘All Out Crazy’ wanted her constituents to pick up the tab for her education, perhaps she shouldn’t have pushed 25,000 jobs out of her district,” Boebert tweeted. “Given her understanding of economics, though, the school should be refunding her all her money back.”
In a speech on the House floor last week, the New York Democrat, who also is known as AOC, said the nation’s student loan debt has reached $1.7 trillion, and is hindering students’ ability to get ahead.
She said it’s “a backwards practice” for students to have to borrow hundreds of thousands of dollars just to get a college degree.
While AOC didn’t expressly ask the president to cancel her own $17,000 student loan debt, as Boebert suggests, the New York congresswoman did say she chose not to get a graduate degree because it would have put her deeper into debt.
Boebert’s reference to the 25,000 lost jobs was over a 2019 decision by Amazon not to build a second headquarters near her home district in Queens.
At the time, AOC opposed the state’s plan to offer $2.8 billion in tax breaks to Amazon, calling it corporate greed to an already rich company.
“So they ‘accidentally’ paid out $3.9 million in unemployment benefits to dead people in 2020 but questioning if dead people voted in the 2020 election is too controversial,” Boebert also tweeted on Thursday. “That makes a lot of sense, right?”
In this posting, the congresswoman was referring to a recent state audit of Colorado’s unemployment benefits system, which found that during the first year of the pandemic about $3.9 million in unemployment insurance benefits went to dead people, $5 million to people currently in prison and about $100,000 to some under the age of 18.
Since the pandemic began, Colorado and all other states have struggled with fraud from unemployment filers, some of whom were from other countries.
The Colorado Department of Labor and Employment said much of it was because of a lack of appropriate guardrails from Congress over coronavirus aid it approved to help people who were unemployed because of the COVID-19 shutdown.
The matter about dead people voting is a common allegation that does occur, but one that has not proven to be rampant.