U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert voted against bills last week to provide aid to Ukraine and to ban oil imports from Russian, but then introduced a bill that calls for both.
The Silt Republican was one of only 17 lawmakers, two of which were Democrats, to vote against the Suspending Energy Imports from Russia Act in the U.S. House on Wednesday.
She also voted against the $1.5 trillion Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2022, which includes $13.6 billion in defense aid to Ukraine.
On Twitter, the congresswoman said she opposed the bill to ban Russian oil imports, in part, because it doesn’t address a plan from President Joe Biden to turn to Venezuela to make up for the loss.
“If Biden cuts an oil deal with Venezuela, an open Russian ally, then we’re still funding Putin’s war & the ban is all optics,” she tweeted.
On the consolidation bill, a measure that partially funds the government, Boebert said it includes too many pet programs from Democrats.
Boebert, one of 171 Republicans who also voted against that portion of the bill, has long opposed earmarks that bill routinely draws.
While those earmarks were temporarily banned during part of President Donald Trump’s term, they are back now. As a result, neither she nor fellow Republican Colorado congressmen Ken Buck or Doug Lamborn, made any requests for “member designated projects,” also known as earmarks.
“Using aid for Ukraine as the latest ‘crisis’ in order to pass $4 billion worth of earmarks and other misguided Biden priorities is corrupt,” Boebert said in a statement. “Congress and the American people shouldn’t be presented with the false choice that the only way to support aid for Ukraine is to also pass a 2,741-page, drunken-sailor monstrosity of a spending bill in less than 22 hours.”
One day after those bills passed, Boebert introduced a wide-ranging bill aimed at aiding Ukraine, banning oil imports from Russia, Venezuela and Iran, and authorizing construction of oil and gas projects as a way to help make the U.S. energy independent, including the Keystone Pipeline, resuming oil and natural gas leasing on public lands and expediting approval of liquefied natural gas exports such as the now-idled Jordan Cove project in Oregon.
“This bill also includes a real ban on oil and gas from Russian, Iran and Venezuela, and allows for responsible American energy production that will reduce gas prices,” Boebert said.