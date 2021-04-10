U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert won’t compromise with people who don’t share her values or opinions, the freshman congresswoman said Friday at Club 20’s spring conference.
That in response to a question from San Miguel County Commissioner Kris Holstrom, who said that as a Western Slope Democrat she’s learned to reach compromises with people on both sides of the political aisle in her county on a variety of issues, and asked Boebert if she was willing to do the same with voters in her own politically divided district.
“My concern is, I’m not feeling that there’s very much room for compromise in what I’m hearing from you,” Holstrom said. “You have a varied district as well, and several voters in your district did not vote for you. Club 20 has tried very, very hard in the last few years to listen to the different voices on the Western Slope, so I would be really appreciative of a little more compromise on your behalf.”
Boebert, who won the seat last fall after defeating 10-year incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the GOP primary, would have none of it.
“I’m not here to compromise,” Boebert told her. “I’m not here to lay aside my beliefs and my principles. I am here to work with and for the people, but it’s to better the people here in our districts.
“I will listen to whatever issues and situations you have going on, but I’m tired of people getting into office and compromising their beliefs, compromising their promises, the promises they made on the campaign trail that got them into office,” Boebert added. “So, I am happy to listen to you and work with you. I believe that we can find great solutions without compromising beliefs.”
State Rep. Donald Valdez, a San Luis Valley Democrat who is seeking his party’s nomination to challenge Boebert next year, said the congresswoman isn’t serving the district well with that stance.
Valdez, who attended the conference held at the DoubleTree Hotel in Grand Junction, said every elected official has to work with every other elected official regardless of political affiliation.
“We need to come together for rural Colorado,” Valdez said. “I want to make sure our natural resources, our agriculture, our water, our education is moving forward in all aspects. We’re working together from the bottom up.”
In Boebert’s 30-minute address to Club 20, a diverse group of elected, civic and business people on the Western Slope, the Silt Republican talked about a variety of issues, from water rights to land use, to keeping the Bureau of Land Management headquarters in Grand Junction.
Several times, she criticized Democrats and President Joe Biden, saying they were not listening to the voters in the 3rd Congressional District, which she represents.
While she referred to Biden as president on several occasions during her address and a question-and-answer session afterwards, she didn’t respond to a question about whether Biden’s election was legitimate.
She did, however, defend her stance in January in challenging the Electoral College results in Congress that put Biden into office.
“There are certain states that went against their states’ constitutions,” she said. “It was not the states’ legislatures that were determining election laws. You had secretaries of state, attorneys general, rogue judges and many other elected officials and unelected bureaucrats changing election laws.”
Numerous investigations in multiple states, including from the U.S. Department of Justice during President Donald Trump’s administration, federal and state court proceedings in several states, including before Trump-appointed judges — the U.S. Supreme Court included — found no evidence of rampant fraud or election rigging that altered the results of the 2020 presidential race.