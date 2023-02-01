U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert got three amendments tagged onto a measure designed to increase the amount of federal lands available for oil and gas leasing.
Under H.R.21, also known as the Strategic Response Production Act, the federal government would be limited on how much it draws down the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve until the U.S. Department of Energy develops a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands for the development of oil and natural gas.
That reserve is the world’s largest supply of emergency crude oil, and is designed to be used to reduce the impact of disruptions in the supply of petroleum products. That oil is stored in four underground salt caverns along the Gulf of Mexico, and can hold up to 714 million barrels of oil, according to the Energy Department, which oversees the supply.
Last fall, President Joe Biden ordered the department to sell 15 million barrels of oil from the reserve as a way to help keep gasoline prices at a minimum.
Boebert’s amendments call for the Biden administration to submit a plan to increase oil and gas development on federal lands, reopens Colorado’s Thompson Divide to leasing and increases the original bill’s call for a 10% increase in production on existing development on federal lands by 5%.
“The Strategic Production Response Act works to regain America’s energy independence while also preventing a rogue administration from raiding the Strategic Petroleum Reserve in a non-emergency situation, as was done by the Biden administration,” Boebert said in a press release. “The American people want solutions, not just rhetoric, and that’s exactly what we accomplished with these three amendments that will help lower gas prices and responsibly increase energy production on federal lands.”
The Center for Western Priorities, a Denver-based conservation and advocacy group, said the bill would do nothing to actually increase oil and gas production or lower the cost of gasoline.
“It orders the Energy Secretary to come up with a plan to lease more land, but the Energy Department doesn’t manage our public lands,” said Rachael Hamby, policy director for the center.
“The Interior Department is already making more land available than the industry even wants,” she added. “In the first onshore lease sale held by the Biden administration last summer, oil and gas companies purchased leases on only 60% of the almost 130,000 acres of public land offered for lease. And off the coast of Alaska, the first lease sale held in five years was a complete flop, drawing a single bid for one parcel out of 193 offered.”
Last fall, the Biden administration said it is considering a 20-year withdrawal of the Thompson Divide from new oil and gas leases.
The bill cleared the GOP-led U.S. House on a nearly partisan vote, 221-205, with one Democrat voting in favor of it. It now heads to the U.S. Senate, which is controlled by Democrats.