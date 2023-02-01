U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert got three amendments tagged onto a measure designed to increase the amount of federal lands available for oil and gas leasing.

Under H.R.21, also known as the Strategic Response Production Act, the federal government would be limited on how much it draws down the nation’s Strategic Petroleum Reserve until the U.S. Department of Energy develops a plan to increase the percentage of federal lands for the development of oil and natural gas.

