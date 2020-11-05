It all comes down to the math.
Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush didn’t pull in as many votes as she was expected to in many of the left-leaning counties in the expansive 3rd Congressional District.
At the same time, Republican Lauren Boebert did far better than she might have expected in those same counties.
Boebert, who ended up winning the seat in Tuesday’s election by about 5.5 percentage points, did as expected in such heavily right-leaning counties as Mesa and Delta. She also amassed impressive numbers in such left-leaning ones as Alamosa, Conejos and Huerfano, where there are more registered Democrats than Republicans.
But while Boebert lost her home county of Garfield by more than 6%, she only lost the dominantly Democratic Pueblo County by 2.5%.
“We the people stood up, we believe in something, we saw a need to be represented and to secure the greatest nation this world have ever known,” Boebert said of her win. “A small group of patriots got together and accomplished so much. I really believe that a way has been pioneered for average ordinary citizens to rise up and take a stand to serve their country, and that’s exactly what I’m doing.”
Every politician regardless of political affiliation who has Pueblo County in their district knows it is key to winning races, particularly in the congressional district that stretches from there to the two western corners of the state.
Over the past several election cycles, however, voters in that county have favored Republicans.
In 2016, the county voted for President Donald Trump. While that didn’t happen this time around, the president only lost the county by a narrow margin, 51% to 47%, far better than the 13% margin he lost statewide.
Even U.S. Rep. Scott Tipton, whom Boebert defeated in the GOP primary in June by about 10 percentage points, won the county the past three elections.
Part of Mitsch Bush’s problem — this was the second time she’s run and failed to win the seat — was that she did little in-person campaigning there, or anywhere else for that matter.
“The voters have spoken,” Mitsch Bush said in a concession announcement. “I did not get enough votes to win.”
— Staff writer Dennis Webb contributed to this story.