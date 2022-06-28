U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert vowed to continue her fight for conservative principles Tuesday after winning her bid to remain the GOP nominee for the 3rd Congressional District, expressing her confidence that the Republican Party will take over Congress and give her a better chance to get some of her measures passed.
She easily won her primary challenge in Tuesday’s GOP primary, defeating state Sen. Don Coram of Montrose with more than 64% of the vote to his 36%.
“I’m thrilled the voters showed their confidence in me to continue being their representative,” said Boebert, who held her victory celebration at the Warehouse 25Sixtyfive Kitchen & Bar.
“Hardworking Americans recognize now is not the time to go along to get along,” she added. “That is exactly what I will continue to do. Conservative Republicans like me are going to help take back the House in November, fire Nancy Pelosi and do all we can to get our country back on track.”
The Silt firebrand has made a name for herself nationally over the past year since taking office. She could go on to face Aspen resident Adam Frisch in the November general election, but his race against Pueblo Democrat Sol Sandoval was too close to call.
As of 9 p.m., Frisch was slightly leading with 43% to Sandoval’s 41%.
A third candidate in that Democratic Party primary, Alex Walker, came in with about 16%. Walker lives in Avon, which isn’t in the district.
That race is expected to be a heated one, and one that likely will draw a lot of out-of-state attention, in part because the balance of power in the mid-term elections is at stake.
Still, because of congressional redistricting, the 3rd Congressional District favors Republicans slightly more than it did before, going from about 5% to 9% leaning to the right.
Boebert easily won her primary challenge despite efforts by Democrats to change their affiliation to unaffiliated so they could vote in the GOP primary.
While it is not known how many did so, nearly 60% of unaffiliated voters had cast ballots in the GOP primary, compared with about 40% who voted in the Democratic primary, according to the latest data compiled by the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office.
Over the past four months, when the new congressional district lines were known, the Democratic Party lost nearly 4,000 registered voters in the district, while the unaffiliated ranks swelled by nearly 7,000. Republicans only lost about 140 registered voters since February.
One of the issues that Boebert said she plans to focus on the rest of this year is trying to bring down energy prices.
This week, the freshman congresswoman introduced a measure she hopes will help drive down prices, and that’s through more drilling.
That measure, called the Fueling American Prosperity Act, would restore some drilling leases on federal land, which she said is blocking oil and gas companies from producing more oil. Despite a campaign promise to reduce drilling on public land, President Joe Biden last April announced plans to open up more federal land to leases.
“We have an abundance of domestic natural resources just waiting to be unleashed,” Boebert said in a statement. “America produces energy cleaner and safer than anyone else in the world.”