As unlikely as it initially seemed, Adam Frisch took a surprising lead over the Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Election Night.
While different races across the country were called, the showdown in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between Frisch and Boebert remains in question.
Boebert has now taken the lead that has grown to more than 1,100 votes as of Friday.
On Election Night, Frisch’s lead grew by as many as a few thousand votes, but then the lead started to dwindle into Wednesday.
With the Democrat in the lead on Tuesday night, Boebert was asked about facing a potential loss, but she did not directly answer.
The large crowd of ardent Boebert supporters who gathered at The Warehouse 25Sixty-five Kitchen & Bar in Grand Junction were especially vocal about the election.
“Concede? The media loves asking us if we’re going to concede. Concede, concede, concede. Why would we? Losers concede, and if you haven’t noticed from tonight, we aren’t losers,” said Tom McInnery, a self-identified Republican voter.
McInnery said he was not a resident of Colorado, let alone Mesa County. Instead, he claimed to be an ardent Boebert supporter “from afar.” Living in Bozeman, Montana, McInnery came to Grand Junction to visit friends and see Boebert in person.
“I like what she stands for. She’s an American. Enough said,” McInnery said.
Boebert told the crowd Tuesday that, by Wednesday, she’d be back in Washington, D.C., to continue her work.
The crowd remained celebratory up until the end of the night, but a notable shift in energy among Boebert’s team began to transpire when the congresswoman didn’t pull ahead after polls showed Frisch still in the lead with more than 60% of the votes counted.
“I know you all are seeing the results which are starting to come in. I see you on your phones, looking at the results,” Ben Stout, a press person for Boebert’s campaign told the crowd Tuesday. “The only news is from our least favorite newspaper out of New York who says the congresswoman is still very likely to win.”
Met with a scattered applause and a few cheers, Stout went on to say that “same-day voting is yet to be counted” and then asked the crowd “who all saw the lines wrapped around the voting precincts today?”
Stout also touted the success of other area Republicans as he spoke to the anxious crowd.
“The red wave has already begun. I know seeing the blue in Denver and throughout Colorado makes us kind of depressed, but doesn’t it just feel great to see (State Representative) Matt Soper and (County Commissioner-elect) Bobbie Daniel here?”
Soper then took the stage and gave some encouraging words.
“Don’t panic everybody,” he said. “The red wave is still coming. Go Republicans.”