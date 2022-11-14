110822-Boebert 1-CPT

Christopher Tomlinson/The Daily Sentinel

U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert stands with her husband, Jayson Boebert, in black hat, on Election Night at The Warehouse 25Sixty-five in Grand Junction.

 Christopher Tomlinson

As unlikely as it initially seemed, Adam Frisch took a surprising lead over the Republican congresswoman Lauren Boebert on Election Night.

While different races across the country were called, the showdown in Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District between Frisch and Boebert remains in question.