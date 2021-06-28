Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's office will be holding mobile office hours at locations in the 3rd Congressional District in July.

Boebert’s office made the announcement in a news release on Monday.

“Serving the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is the greatest honor of my life. If you are having issues with a federal agency, want to share your story, or want your voice to be heard, please come to one of our mobile office hours, and my office will be happy to assist you,” Boebert said in the release.

There will be stops at locations in nine different countries, however, there are no locations scheduled for Mesa, Montrose, Delta, Garfield, Rio Blanco or Moffat counties. 

Staff members from Rep. Boebert’s office will be available to allow constituents to request assistance with a federal agency, like veterans having trouble with the VA, travelers having difficulties applying for a passport, taxpayers dealing with IRS issues and senior citizens having issues with Social Security or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to office hours to express their viewpoints, the release said.

Dates and locations include:

Thursday, July 1, 2021  

• Conejos County Mobile Office Hours 

Antonito Town Hall 

515 River Street   

Antonito, CO 

11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m 

Monday, July 12, 2021 

• Rio Grande County Mobile Office Hours 

Colorado Potato Administrative Committee 

1305 Park Avenue 

Monte Vista, CO 

2:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm 

Wednesday, July 14, 2021   

• Pueblo County Mobile Office Hours 

Colorado City Metropolitan District 

4497 Bent Brothers Blvd  

Colorado City, CO 

Noon – 2:00 pm  

Thursday, July 15th, 2021 

• Pagosa Springs Mobile Office Hours 

Archuleta County Administration Building 

County Commissioners Board Room  

398 Lewis Street 

Pagosa Springs, CO 

10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m. 

• Creede Mobile Office Hours 

Mineral County Administration Building 

County Commissioners Board Room  

1201 N. Main Street 

Creede, CO 

1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. 

• Lake City Mobile Office Hours 

Hinsdale County Administration Building 

County Commissioners Board Room  

317 Henson Street 

Lake City, CO 

3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.  

Friday, July 23, 2021 

• Hayden Mobile Office Hours 

11005 RCR 51A  

Hayden, CO 81639 

3:30 p.m - 5:00 p.m. 

Monday, July 26, 2021

• Huerfano County Mobile Office Hours 

La Veta Community Center 

131 E. Ryus Avenue 

La Veta, CO 

3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m. 

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

• Gunnison Mobile Office Hours 

138 N Main St.  

Gunnison, CO 81230 

Noon - 1:00 p.m.