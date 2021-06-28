Congresswoman Lauren Boebert's office will be holding mobile office hours at locations in the 3rd Congressional District in July.
Boebert’s office made the announcement in a news release on Monday.
“Serving the people of Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District is the greatest honor of my life. If you are having issues with a federal agency, want to share your story, or want your voice to be heard, please come to one of our mobile office hours, and my office will be happy to assist you,” Boebert said in the release.
There will be stops at locations in nine different countries, however, there are no locations scheduled for Mesa, Montrose, Delta, Garfield, Rio Blanco or Moffat counties.
Staff members from Rep. Boebert’s office will be available to allow constituents to request assistance with a federal agency, like veterans having trouble with the VA, travelers having difficulties applying for a passport, taxpayers dealing with IRS issues and senior citizens having issues with Social Security or Medicare. Additionally, constituents are invited to come to office hours to express their viewpoints, the release said.
Dates and locations include:
Thursday, July 1, 2021
• Conejos County Mobile Office Hours
Antonito Town Hall
515 River Street
Antonito, CO
11:00 a.m. -12:00 p.m
Monday, July 12, 2021
• Rio Grande County Mobile Office Hours
Colorado Potato Administrative Committee
1305 Park Avenue
Monte Vista, CO
2:00 p.m. – 4:00 pm
Wednesday, July 14, 2021
• Pueblo County Mobile Office Hours
Colorado City Metropolitan District
4497 Bent Brothers Blvd
Colorado City, CO
Noon – 2:00 pm
Thursday, July 15th, 2021
• Pagosa Springs Mobile Office Hours
Archuleta County Administration Building
County Commissioners Board Room
398 Lewis Street
Pagosa Springs, CO
10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.
• Creede Mobile Office Hours
Mineral County Administration Building
County Commissioners Board Room
1201 N. Main Street
Creede, CO
1:00 p.m. - 2:00 p.m.
• Lake City Mobile Office Hours
Hinsdale County Administration Building
County Commissioners Board Room
317 Henson Street
Lake City, CO
3:15 p.m. - 4:15 p.m.
Friday, July 23, 2021
• Hayden Mobile Office Hours
11005 RCR 51A
Hayden, CO 81639
3:30 p.m - 5:00 p.m.
Monday, July 26, 2021
• Huerfano County Mobile Office Hours
La Veta Community Center
131 E. Ryus Avenue
La Veta, CO
3:00 p.m. - 4:00 p.m.
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
• Gunnison Mobile Office Hours
138 N Main St.
Gunnison, CO 81230
Noon - 1:00 p.m.