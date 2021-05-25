By this fall, you may be able to soar over the Colorado River from Eagle Rim Park and land in Las Colonias on a zipline installed by local outdoor recreation company Bonsai Design.
Bonsai submitted an application for the new park feature earlier this month and is still working through the planning process with the city of Grand Junction, Bonsai owner and CEO Thaddeus Shrader said.
However, he said they are itching to get moving and expect to have the zipline ready by fall.
“Right now, everybody agrees that Bonsai wants to build it this summer,” Shrader said. “We’re going to have it under construction this summer, and we’re hoping to have it usable by the end of the summer.”
Once the company completes the planning process and starts building, visitors to the park will likely see some foundation work, but Shrader said a lot of the fabrication on the project will happen off site.
“We’ll have a bunch of steel fabrication work that happens off site,” Shrader said. “We’re going to do custom curved glulam beams for the arch structure that we land in on the bottom of it. It’s going to be pretty incredible.”
Shrader said once the parts are fabricated there will be final assembly work before the public can try it out.
However, when the zipline is ready for people they will be in for a unique ride, Shrader said.
“It’s going to be a pretty long flight,” Shrader said. “It’s over 1,000 feet long, and you’ll overfly the Colorado River and the inlet for the River Park and then Butterfly Lake. It will be interspersed with parkland in between each one of those. Then you land right at the head of Butterfly Lake.”
The zipline has been part of the plan for Las Colonias for years as a feature for the park.
Bonsai is the anchor tenant for the Las Colonias Business Park and had promised to install the zipline.
“We had all hoped it happened a little bit quicker, but just seeing that the finish line is on the horizon now, it’s really, really exciting for me,” Shrader said.
Bonsai’s office building in the Las Colonias Business Park has taken shape over the past six months, and Shrader said they have moved some of their staff into the building.
Shrader said he thought with his building nearing completion and new projects like The Eddy, a development bordering the east side of the park, moving forward that the area would continue to come to life.
With the zipline moving forward, Shrader said it was one more amenity that will bring people out to Las Colonias Park.
“My vision when I was allowed to design this thing and do the layout for Butterfly Lake was to provide a really unique and inviting riverfront experience for Grand Junction residents and tourists,” Shrader said.
“So to be able to put the final touch on that is, for me, the realization of a dream that has taken years to come to pass.”