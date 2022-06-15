A few area writers have had books published recently.
Here are details about the books and authors.
• “Tears for Crocodilia: Evolution, Ecology, and the Disappearance of One of the World's Most Ancient Animals” written by Grand Valley author Zach Fitzner was released in May.
In this book, “Fitzner tracks the evolution of crocodilians from prehistoric predators to modern endangered wildlife, using his own experience with these reptiles as a lens to understanding wildlife conservation and our relationship with the natural world,” according to information about the book.
“'Tears for Crocodilia' delves deeply into issues of wildlife conservation, ethics, and how we can coexist with other creatures. It is also a tribute to a magnificent group of animals, survivors from the age of dinosaurs.”
“Tears for Crocodilia” was released by Westholme Publishing.
• “Stone Bride” by Don Benjamin of Cedaredge is a fantasy novel and was released this month.
It follows a princess who must embark on a quest to save her people and her world from extinction, according to a news release from Elevation Press.
This is the first book in Benjamin's Great Land Fantasy Series. Benjamin also is the author of the Four-Corner Mystery Series and two other novels.
• “Fiona” by Ann Boelter was released this month and is the second novel in her Viking Treasure Huntress Series. Each book in the series follows a particular captain of the Viking longship, according to a news release from Elevation Press.
The first novel in Boelter's series is titled “Nena.”