top story

Bookcliff Middle School prepares for an influx of East students

Bookcliff Middle School prepares for an influx of East students

Bookcliff Middle School is preparing for an enrollment increase of roughly 33% this fall as it accepts some of the students who were previously attending or set to attend East Middle School. Bookcliff Principal Jim Butterfield believes the school is well-equipped to handle this change.

When he arrived at Bookcliff nine years ago, there were around 650 students, Butterfield said. In recent years, the COVID-19 pandemic and various other factors have led to a drop-off in enrollment around Mesa County Valley School District 51, and the impact was felt at Bookcliff as its enrollment dipped to 451 this past school year. He anticipates that the school will have an enrollment of about 600 students this fall — a total with which he said the school is “pretty comfortable.”

051623 Bookcliff Middle School

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Photos by Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Bookcliff Middle School Principal Jim Butterfield talks about the upcoming challenges that the school will face in the next school year. Bookcliff is preparing for an enrollment increase of roughly 33% this fall as it accepts some of the students who were previously attending or set to attend East Middle School.
051623 Bookcliff Middle School

Scott Crabtree/The Daily Sentinel

Bookcliff Middle School Principal Jim Butterfield talks about the challenges the school will face in the next school year, which will include a 33% increase in enrollment.
051623 Bookcliff Middle School

Bookcliff Middle School Principal Jim Butterfield talks about the upcoming challenges that will face the school in the next school year.

