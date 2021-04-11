This year is already shaping up to potentially be one of the strongest years for housing construction in more than a decade.
In the first quarter of 2021, Mesa County issued more than 1,400 building permits, which is around 400 more than the same period in 2020, and more than 450 more than in 2019. Mesa County Chief Building Official Darrell Bay said permits don’t always tell the full story, as both large and small projects need a permit, but inspections are also up significantly.
“It’s running hard,” Bay said. “We’re running quite a bit above last year on inspections. Some of our daily stuff has just been kind of crazy. A normal day for us last year was around 130 to 140 inspections. This year it’s not uncommon to have 200 inspections a day.”
Mesa County handles building permits and inspections for itself and the local municipalities. Grand Junction had the most permits issued in the first quarter with 654. While the city doesn’t issue permits, it does go through and tracks planning clearances, Grand Junction Community Development Director Tamra Allen said, which are also up.
“We saw a huge first quarter of 2021,” Allen said. “We issued 168 new planning clearances for new dwelling units. That is the third highest we’ve had in the last 20 years. So that was only surpassed in 2003 and 2006.”
This continues the trend from last year, which saw a small lull during the second and third quarter, Allen said, but ended with the most planning clearances issued since 2007. Right now, Allen said the number of applications they are seeing is reminiscent of the housing boom of the mid-2000s.
“We’re seeing a huge amount of interest in new subdivision projects and other new multifamily projects as well,” Allen said. “We actually saw an application load here in the first quarter that’s actually the highest since 2008.”
The boost in construction activity isn’t just in housing either, Allen said. Applications for commercial projects are also up significantly.
“The last four years of applications and issuance for new clearances for nonresidential, your commercial sector, has averaged about 49 (in Q1),” Allen said. “We issued here in the first quarter 68 new planning clearances.”
Across the country construction is doing well and as a result the price for construction materials has gone up. Alpine Lumber Manager Henry Frederick said they have seen that locally.
“Certainly it has been an increase in demand,” Frederick said. “Right now, in our industry, our difficulty is sourcing material. We aren’t able to source enough material to keep up with demand.”
On top of the demand, Frederick said during 2020 some saw mills shut down due to COVID-19 and the industry has not been able to catch up. He said he expects the higher prices to stay for a good chunk of the year.
“Going into our busy season now the mills are still not caught up,” Frederick said. “Right now the expectations are maybe for quarter three for them to get caught up and hopefully for prices to correct.”
The pandemic and the rise of remote work may be driving more demand for housing in Grand Junction, as people look to leave larger cities. This month’s Bray real estate report shows only 156 actively listed residential units, a nearly 75% decrease from a year ago.
Bay said, in conversations with people in the real estate industry, he has heard that Grand Junction and Mesa County are drawing in a lot of new residents who can work from home.
“We’re not big in a lot of aspects, but we’re big enough that they can have a lot of the amenities they need,” Bay said. “A lot of people are moving here I’ve heard from all different parts of the country.”
Year to-date housing sales are up almost 10%, according to the Bray report. With supply of existing homes limited more new construction seems likely. Whether that trend continues remains to be seen, but it is clear that 2021 is off to a fast start, Allen said.
“I don’t know what the second, third and fourth quarter will bring, but we’re certainly seeing a very significant amount of activity here in the first quarter,” Allen said.