With heat waves returning to the Grand Valley, a growing number of people are visiting public lands to camp and play.
Unfortunately, the traffic is also causing a spike in an issue plaguing public lands: trash dumping.
One of the worst locations in the area for illegal dumping is the northern desert on Bureau of Land Management property in Grand Junction.
Troop 303 Boy Scout Dane Helgesen decided to do something about it this weekend.
“It’s a pretty big problem,” Helgesen said Saturday. “People leave furniture, old TVs, all their drugs and everything. They dump everything thinking, ‘Oh, it’s a desert. Nobody’s going to use this.’ ”
The 13-year-old was joined by 15 other volunteers from 9 a.m.-noon Saturday to pick up trash in the northern desert. Within 30 minutes, they had already gathered approximately 20 pounds of broken glass.
Helgesen saw this weekend as an opportunity to turn his Eagle Scout project into a conservation project and send a message about the prevalence of illegal dumping in the area.
“I notice that people come out here more in the summer to dump their trash at night when it’s cooler and less people are likely to know them,” Helgesen said. “I thought I should do this (close to) summer instead of having to do it in the fall, when there could be even more trash.”
Helgesen and Troop 303 have been working with the BLM for a few months, providing a cleaning boost for the organization ahead of a summer of increased turnout.
To make Saturday’s cleaning happen, they had to jump through a few hoops.
“Dane’s overcome quite a few issues, obviously due to COVID-19 and having to re-plan for a smaller group and getting plans together at the last minute when he had something coordinated ahead of time for a different day,” said BLM Volunteer Coordinator Emily McCall.
“They managed to get a dumpster at the last minute, too, when there wasn’t one available. We’ve been so highly trafficked lately because of COVID-19. Folks are coming out because they’re stuck at home. Everybody’s got cabin fever. We’re still getting quite a bit of out-of-town travel. Between all of that, our trash-dumping levels are way up right now. Having a cleanup like this couldn’t happen at a better time.”
McCall hopes Helgesen’s and Troop 303’s efforts will help create more awareness about the treatment of local public lands.
“I think there’s sort of a cultural reason we have dumping out here,” McCall said. “I think folks undervalue the public lands we have in such huge abundance around Grand Junction and all the space we have to recreate.
“If we got more young people like Dane being passionate about keeping it clean, keeping it looking good, keeping it nice for everybody to use, that would be nothing but a good thing.”