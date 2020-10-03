As one of 68 brand inspectors throughout the state, Josh Nicklas inspects and licenses public livestock markets and certified feedlots across Colorado — researching, recording and administering the state’s 30,000 registered livestock brands.
Nicklas was in Fruita last Monday, as he is every week this time of year, to make sure the cattle at the feedlot were where they were supposed to be.
“In the fall we get busy. Here in another month, daylight to dark, I’m going seven days a week. It’s the cyclical nature of the industry,” he said.
Ranchers’ cows will typically calve in the early part of the year, just before summer pasturing and they will be weaned when they are 7 to 8 months old.
Looking through his brand book, Nicklas checked the backs of the branded cattle and marked down proper ownership of those that would be slaughtered the next day.
Brands can be a combination of letters, numbers and symbols to help ranchers distinguish cattle. Every now and again, Nicklas will get a brand he’s never seen before, but he mostly knows what he’s looking for at this point.
“I’m here to make sure they are theirs, ownership-wise,” he said. “Tomorrow they will be hides and will be impossible to track.”
He compares the process to police checking a vehicle inspection number.
Nicklas grew up on a farm in northeast Colorado and has spent his whole life around ranchers. He would take his cowboy boots and hat over anything else.
He’s been a brand inspector for 10 years and has no plans to stop. His favorite part of the job is returning lost cattle to their owner. With each head valued at about $1,500, he said he’s found $15,000 to $20,000 worth of cattle at one time. That can be a rancher’s livelihood.
“It’s always good to find strays,” Nicklas said.
While he’s seen the industry change in the past decade, he said the job itself is the same as it always was.
“As far as looking at the cattle and inspecting brands, it is the same as it was 150 years ago,” Nicklas said.
BEING A BRAND INSPECTOR
The brand inspection division, a part of the Department of Agriculture, works to deter theft, facilitate commerce, help protect producers and lenders and create accurate livestock movement records that are critical during disease outbreaks.
Christopher Whitney, division commissioner, said that finding brand inspectors was something he once worried about but, over the years, it’s never proven to be difficult.
“I used to worry about getting qualified people, particularly in rural areas when the labor pool wasn’t huge,” Whitney said. “I used to grit my teeth and hope we get qualified applicants but, honestly, we always have too many qualified applicants.”
Candidates range from 20s to 70s in age and must have vast experience working with livestock in a variety of settings, such as sale barns, drives, roundups, sorting and penning, and branding.
Brand inspectors are statutory peace officers and often remain in the same inspection district for many years.
FAMILY TRADITION
Hotchkiss rancher Gayle Ware has been a Colorado rancher her whole life, and she’s familiar with the local brand inspectors.
“This ranch has been in my family for 139 years,” she said. “My great-grandfather was a homesteader.”
Ware said her family has gotten close with the brand inspector in their area, Randy Shetley, over the past several decades.
“Whenever we’d get ready to sell, he’d come up to the ranch,” she said. “He’s been here over 30 years and we’ve gotten really close to him ... He’s overworked.”
During their visits, Shetley and the other brand inspectors checked to make sure all the branded cattle being sold were theirs, but even that changed over the years.
Ware retired her family’s original brand many years ago, one it had been using since the early 1900s, to start a new one with her husband.
All new brands are recorded by the state so as not to confuse the brand inspectors and often have letters and symbols that correspond to the ranch they represent.
“We still pay dues on (the original brand). We just thought out of respect I guess,” she said.
Ware’s been dealing with brand inspectors as well as lost and stolen cattle all her life.
“People around us have lost cattle, I know they’ve lost,” she said. “But people around here are phenomenal, if they don’t know the cattle, they call the brand inspector and call us and we do the same.”
Still, she’s lost plenty to cattle thieves over the years. For her, cattle rustling was never a forgotten crime.
“There’s been times we’ve been missing 10 to 20 pairs at a time,” she said. “If that’s a year old cow it might have more calves. It starts gets very pricey.”
Ware now spends her summer up in a cabin up by her herd, checking in regularly so cattle theft is not as big a concern.
“Our problem has pretty well resolved itself. What it takes is presence: gates, cameras, I’m there all the time. I’m well known, my son is well-known,” she said.
It’s not just thieves stealing cattle that hurts her cattle operation either. She’s seen signs of fences cut, calves butchered for food and bear bait, and other damage to her property.
“We run our cattle on national forest land in the summertime, and these cows are out on 30,000 acres of land,” she said. “Some call us welfare cowboys.”
As many rural communities continue to depend on ranching for their economic livelihood, so to do most ranches rely on federal land grazing, either on Bureau of Land Management or national forests, for a portion grazing, according to the U.S. Forest Service.
Ware will be rounding up the cattle on forest land next month and knows what to look for as far as cattle rustling is concerned.
“If you lose five calves over the summer that’s pretty typical. If you see cows coming around looking for calves they can’t’ find … that’s a sign,” Ware said.
Another is if pairs, a cow and her calves, are missing.
“That’s somebody trying to build their herd up,” she said. “The permit next to us, one guy loses as many as 20 calves a year, that’s at least $20,000. They don’t have a regular guy that takes care and people know they are not up there. Anything I can do to help other ranchers I do.”
Reports of missing and stolen cattle are widely disseminated to state and local law enforcement and regulatory agencies, sale barns, trade associations, Colorado brand inspectors and brand inspectors in other brand states, according to Whitney.
The purpose of the widespread dissemination is to get as many eyes on the problem as possible as quickly as possible, he said.
Brands became a state agency in 1903, a division of the Department of Agriculture in the 1970s and remains a vital part of state’s ranching industry to this day.