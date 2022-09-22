The Bray Cares Foundation has opened its 2022 grant application period for organizations working to address housing-related needs in Mesa County.
The Bray Cares Foundation, managed by the Western Colorado Community Foundation, raises funds and makes grants annually to address these needs in our community. The application process is currently open with the deadline to apply on Friday, October 14 by 5 p.m.
Grant funding will target projects that provide emergency shelter and rent assistance; offer affordable housing and housing for those dealing with special needs; and those that focus on helping seniors and veterans stay in their homes.
Grant awards will range from $500 to $5,000, and eligible organizations must be a 501c3, or other qualified tax-exempt, charitable entity.
Now in its fourth year of funding, the Bray Cares Foundation has awarded $75,000 in total grants and plans to award $35,000 this year.
“When we started the Bray Cares Foundation in 2018, our goal was to grow the amount of money we gave back to our community. I am very pleased to see the awards growing each year with the support of our Bray employees, associates and generous businesses that continue to support our efforts,” stated Robert Bray, CEO, Bray Real Estate.