Bray Real Estate released its year-end Bray Report this week, detailing real estate trends in Mesa County.
The most notable figures? Building permits (911) and the volume of all property sales ($1.52 billion) both reached all-time highs.
There were 4,104 homes sold in 2021, a 2% increase over 2020. More than half of those sold properties (2,378) were in the $200,000-299,000 and $300,000-399,000 range. The median home price in 2021 was $330,000, a rise from $287,000 the prior year.
“These numbers imply that the real estate market is really on an upward trend, in a lot of places but especially here in our area,” said Bray Realtor Dan Savoca. “We’re seeing a 15% year-over-year increase in median price and an 18% year-over-year increase in sales volume, so those are pretty strong numbers, and that’s with building permits going up as well, too, so lots of new construction coming up, too, which we really need.”
Houses spent 47 days on the market, a 16% decrease from 2021.
Savoca said that those days on the market included the time in which each property was under contract, roughly a 30- to 40-day period.
Savoca said the short time properties spent on the market contributed to active listings being lower than they have been in years. The Bray Report’s active listings data goes back to 2013, and all but two months (September and October) had their lowest active listing total in 2021.
For instance, March 2020 featured 596 active listings. March 2021 featured 156 active listings.
“A lot of properties came on the market, had multiple offers right out of the shoot, went under contract and sold quickly, so it was a matter of math,” Savoca said. “There’s a lot more properties being bought than there were being listed, so that active listing number goes down, but there was still a tremendous amount of activity during that time. That’s one of the drivers of the price increases, too: buyers competing for those properties.”
There were 219 active listings at the end of December, with 48 priced at $400,000-499,000, 41 priced at $500,000-749,000 and 46 priced at $750,000 or more.
“Even the higher-priced properties are not staying on the market very long,” Savoca said. “If you look at the $750,000 and up properties, we have three months of inventory in that price range. Often, we have years’ worth of it over 10 months in that range. Even the higher-priced properties were selling at a fairly rapid clip. If you look at the whole number of months of inventory across all price ranges there, we have two-thirds of a month of inventory available. That’s pretty low.”
Building permits have steadily risen in recent years, crossing the 800 mark for the first time in 2018 and surging to 779 in 2020 after a nearly 100-property slide in 2019. The only thing Savoca thinks can threaten this trend in 2022 is more expensive construction materials.
“We need more new housing and it looks like it’s in the pipeline,” he said. “It depends on the price of construction materials, though. If those start going up, that could put a damper on building permits or keep driving the prices up. We’re going to need a little bit of pricing relief on materials to not have new homes continue to get more and more expensive.”