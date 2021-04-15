Meeker-area fire is 80% contained
An early season wildfire east of Meeker was 80% contained as of Tuesday evening after growing to 890 acres.
What started out as an agricultural burn went out of control Sunday afternoon, topping 800 acres in size by Monday. It started on private land near mile marker 8 on Rio Blanco County Road 8.
The Rio Blanco Sheriff’s Office, which has been posting updates on the fire on its Facebook page, had not reported any structures being lost as of a Tuesday evening update.
On Wednesday, Mesa County Public Health issued a no-burn advisory from 1 to 9 p.m. after the National Weather Service put out a red flag fire warning below 8,000 feet in elevation for much of Mesa County and parts of nearby counties due to the combination of gusty winds, low relative humidity and dry fuels.
TSA: Masks needed on public transit
The Transportation Security Administration will still require face coverings on all public transportation.
This requirement applies to local transit, including Grand Valley Transit, regional and national transit, including Bustang and Greyhound and air travel.
This directive expires May 11 but is subject to extension.
Prescribed burns set southwest of GJ
Forest Service fire crews are planning a prescribed burn of more than 1,000 acres of Uncompahgre National Forest lands.
The areas identified in a press release from the Forest Service are Calamity Hills and Calamity Understory, which are 28 miles southwest of Grand Junction.
The burn could begin as early as today, depending on conditions. Fire crews intend to burn approximately 1,727 acres in the Calamity Hills area and 400 acres in the Calamity Understory area. The burns are designed to maintain and enhance vegetation to benefit wildlife and to reduce the natural buildup of vegetation.
Smoke will likely be visible near U.S. 50, Colorado Highway 141 and National Forest System Road #402, NFSR #404 and NFSR #405. Residents in Gateway, Whitewater and Grand Junction may be impacted by smoke.
2 Palisade seniors are Daniels Scholars
Two Palisade seniors have been awarded significant college aid through a regional scholarship program.
Palisade High School seniors Magdalena Latek and Jennasea Brook Licata were been named Daniels Fund Scholars for 2021, according to a press release from School District 51.
The Daniels Fund Scholarship Program covers up to $25,000 per year in college expenses for each recipient, after financial aid and other scholarships. Winners are selected based on their character, leadership abilities, and commitment to community.
Latek plans to attend the University of Colorado to study cellular, molecular and development biology Licata plans to attend the University of Rochester to study genetics and bio-ethics, the release said.
This year, 240 seniors were selected for the scholarship from nearly 2,000 applicants from Colorado, Utah, New Mexico, and Wyoming.