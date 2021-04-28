A new brewpub may be coming to North Avenue and revitalize the building that was formerly occupied by the Grand Junction REI store.
The Grand Junction City Council cleared the way for the proposed business last week when it modified an ordinance to change the distance a brewpub can be located from a school from 500 feet to 450 feet. The building on the northwest corner of North Avenue and Seventh Street neighbors Grand Junction High School. In fact, the road just to the north of the property is Tiger Avenue, a nod to the school’s mascot.
Sandra Weckerly, who is purchasing the property, spoke at the City Council meeting and said servers will be checking photo IDs when selling alcohol. She also said she did not expect there to be a high volume of to-go retail sales.
Weckerly, who is the general manager of the Redlands Mesa Golf Course, said she has been searching for a location to open a brewpub. She said operations would be similar to other brewpubs in the city, like Rockslide Restaurant and Brewery.
“We were clear from the get-go that we were intending on doing a brewpub,” Weckerly said. “We’d actually been searching for properties that we could do a brewpub in.”
The City Council had already reduced the distance from a school that businesses with beer and wine and hotel and restaurant licenses could locate at a February meeting. Because the brewpub license is similar, City Attorney John Shaver said staff recommended making the change.
“That particular property is proposed for redevelopment and the redevelopment contemplates at this point a brewpub,” Shaver said. “Because of the fact that the council was amenable to considering modifying the distance for the other two classes of licenses the proposed owner of that property has requested that we propose the amendment to the ordinance as well.”
Several members of City Council said they were excited to see the property be filled with a new business. The building is listed at around 21,000 square feet. Council Member Anna Stout said she thought it could be a benefit to the entire area.
“I just want to say how excited I am about this project, especially as a community and as a city we’ve been looking at North Avenue for a while and what to do about it,” Stout said. “I think these are the kinds of projects that really do work to revitalize it.”
REI moved out of the location in February 2018. City records list the current owner as WPB Properties of Colorado Springs. The last major transaction listed for the property was a 2008 sale for $1,670,000.