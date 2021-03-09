Invasive zebra mussels have been found in “Betta Buddy Marimo Balls,” a product sold at aquarium and pet supply stores in Colorado.
Colorado Parks and Wildlife is asking stores to remove the product.
“We urge all aquarium and pet supply stores to immediately remove this product from their shelves,” said Robert Walters, invasive species program manager. “Zebra mussels are one of our most significant aquatic nuisance species concerns in Colorado. If they enter our waterways, they can wreak havoc on aquatic ecosystems, outdoor recreation, hydroelectric power equipment and the economy.”
Consumers who have recently purchased this product should first freeze or boil the balls and dispose of them in the trash. They should not be flushed down the toilet. Call 303-291-7295 for proper disposal methods. — Sentinel staff