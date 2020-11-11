Today, four F-16 jets will be conducting a flyover in Western Colorado, courtesy of the 140th Wing, Colorado Air National Guard, in honor of Veterans Day.
The four-person team will tip their wings over Loveland at 11:11 a.m., head south to Durango, with a scheduled flyover at 11:48 a.m. The jets will turn north to pass over Grand Junction, coming into the valley from the west at 12:05 p.m. and then fly over Rifle at 12:15 p.m
Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in Mesa County, the previously scheduled public Veterans Day event at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery was canceled.
Suicide prevention meeting is Thursday
There will be a suicide prevention town hall meeting at the Rocky Mountain Gun Club, 545 31 Road, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. on Thursday.
The meeting is to help address the systemic mental health crisis and suicide in Mesa County and surrounding community. They will also be addressing how to properly store firearms.
For more information contact Kayla Holst, director of communications at the Western Colorado Heath Care System, 970-314-6582.
Due to an increase in COVID-19 cases within the community and the shift to Safer at Home — Level Orange: High Risk the City of Grand Junction is modifying access to public buildings to help slow the spread.
As a result, some city offices will be closing within the next two weeks. All city services will continue, uninterrupted.
The following changes will go into effect within the next two weeks:
n The Visitor’s Center is closed until further notice, starting Tuesday.
n The lobbies of the Fire Department Administration Building and Police Station will be closed after Friday.
n Orchard Mesa Pool and the Parks & Recreation Administration building will be closed after Friday.
n City Hall will be open by appointment-only after Nov. 20.
A full list of services can be found at gjcity.org.
The Fruita Civic Center will close due to widespread transmission of the COVID-19 virus in Mesa County,
The center will close on November 16 as a precautionary measure.
Most City of Fruita business can be conducted online. Residents can learn how to pay a utility bill online, submit for a planning clearance online, or apply for a business license, at fruita.org/covid19. Meetings with specific departments will be available by appointment only.
Fruita City Council meetings will continue to be held virtually and remotely.
For the most current information, visit fruita.org/covid19. Questions can be sent to: communications@fruita.org.
A Delta Police Department officer responded to a business alarm at Grand Mesa Motor Sports, 1325 U.S. Highway 50, at around midnight on Saturday.
When the officer arrived, he saw an exterior window that appeared to have been forced open, according to Delta Police.
The officer also saw a man, later identified as Anthony Gallegos 40, inside the business browsing through the merchandise.
As Gallegos exited the building with a suitcase and duffel bag, the officer made him aware of their presence and instructed him to exit the gated area of the business.
He reportedly told the officer he had permission to be on the property and claimed to have keys to the business. Other officers arrived on scene and took him into custody.
Gallegos was charged with second-degree burglary, attempt to influence a public servant, theft among other charges and is being held on a $5,000 bond.