Downtown Grand Junction posted to Facebook this week that today’s Market on Main Street will be returning to Main Street.
The farmers Market, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. every Thursday, will be moving back to Main Street between Fourth and Fifth streets with the same new safety protocols in place. The market runs through Sept. 24, with safety and social distancing measures implemented such as one-way paths, sanitizing stations and limited entry and exit points.
Market on Main had moved to the Grand Junction Convention Center during the height of COVID-19.
INDEPENDENCE PASS CLOSED DURING FIRE RESPONSE
The Colorado Department of Transportation closed Highway 82 over Independence Pass due to heavy traffic and safety concerns on Wednesday afternoon. It will remain closed until further notice, according to the press release.
Traffic over the pass had increased with Interstate 70 closed between Glenwood Springs and Gypsum due to the wildfire in Glenwood Canyon. The combination of heavy traffic, the narrow width of the highway in several locations and vehicle length restrictions are creating unsafe travel conditions, according to the press release.
Multiple vehicles reportedly got stuck on the and forced closures on the road, prompting CDOT’s decision.
The eastbound closure point is a few miles east of Aspen and westbound is several miles west of Twin Lakes t the intersection of U.S. 24.
Wildfires fueled by high temperatures and low humidity have officials with Colorado Parks and Wildlife concerned about water and recreation issues across the northwest portion of the state.
Environmental conditions are being closely monitored during this time, along with fishing pressure and fish behavior.
Trout, a cold water species, become stressed when water temperatures rise above 70 degrees, according to CPW. They may in turn be more susceptible to depredation and disease as they seek areas of refuge with cooler waters. CPW recommends anglers avoid fishing during the warmest parts of the day, until water temperatures cool and river flows increase.
Voluntary fishing closures from 2 p.m. to midnight have been implemented on the White River in Rio Blanco County and also the Colorado River in Garfield County.
Anglers are asked to refrain from fishing from 2 p.m. to midnight on the White River from the confluence with the North and South forks at the Belaire Unit of the Oak Ridge State Wildlife Area downstream to Rio Blanco County Road 5 (just downstream of Rio Blanco Lake State Wildlife Area), and also on the Colorado River from Newcastle downstream to Rifle.
Algae blooms are also being reported by CPW.
Steamboat Lake State Park has reported an algae bloom and is advising children and pets to be kept out of the water in areas where the algae are present. In addition, sections of the White and Colorado rivers are experiencing noticeable algae growth this year, according to CPW. Algae blooms are fueled by warming waters and can negatively impact human and animal health, create difficult fishing conditions and negatively affect water delivery systems.
Around the Pine Gulch and Grizzly Creek fires, CPW biologists are looking at fish populations as toxins from ash and fire retardant can have a negative impact.
Creeks in the Pine Gulch Fire area are home to several native fishes, including Colorado River cutthroat trout, bluehead sucker, mottled sculpin, and speckled dace. Grizzly Creek is an important spawning tributary to the Colorado River for rainbow trout, brown trout, and mountain whitefish; brook trout and cutthroat trout are present in higher stream reaches, CPW reports.
CPW managers are also monitoring conditions for fish along the White River from Lake Avery downstream to the Rangely area. Lake Avery, also known as Big Beaver Reservoir, is located approximately 19 miles east of the community of Meeker.
The Colorado Department of Agriculture confirmed Wednesday that a three-month-old ram in El Paso County tested positive for rabies.
This is the third case of rabies in domestic livestock in Colorado, including a bull in Pueblo County and a goat in Yuma County diagnosed earlier this year.
All species of livestock are susceptible to rabies; cattle and horses are the most frequently reported infected livestock species. Rabies is spread primarily by saliva through the bite of a rabid animal. Once symptoms of rabies infection appear, there is no cure.
Antonelli’s Advanced Automotive and MBC Grand Radio are looking for an individual who has a giving heart, and in need of a vehicle to better other people’s lives.
In 150 words or less, explain why a particular person deserves or needs a vehicle and they will be considered for a vehicle give-away, happening Sept. 18. The car is a 2005 Buick Rendezvous amd comes with free oil changes for two years, a news release said.
Email nominations to wheelstoprosper@gjradio.com by Monday, Sept. 7.