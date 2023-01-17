Orchard Mesa pool opens today
The Orchard Mesa Pool reopened today after the heat exchanger in the boiler was repaired.
The pool has been closed since November 14 when the boiler, which is used to heat the pool, stopped working.
Since the pool was closed, the city and repair contractors conducted several fixes to fittings, thermostats, valves, and sensors but none of those fixes resulted in the boiler working.
After one repair, the boiler was firing and heating but because of a leaking heat exchanger, it would not run well enough to heat the pool.
City officials contemplated a full boiler replacement but the lead time was well beyond the time it has taken to fix the boiler.
The new heat exchanger now is able to have the boiler heat the pool and raise the temperature of the water for it to be warm enough for pool users.
The total cost for all parts and labor is expected to be about $15,000, a press release said.
Accident victim identified
A vehicle struck and killed a pedestrian on Saturday at the intersection of 12th Street and Patterson Road. The accident occurred in the early evening hours.
The victim was identified by the Mesa County Coroner as 65-year-old Michael “Mark” James Marquiss.
According to the coroner, Marquiss died shortly after being hit by the vehicle due to injuries sustained in the incident.
Marc Lassaux hired as new CEO
of Quality Health Network
Marc Lassaux has been named the new executive director and chief executive officer of the Grand Junction-based Quality Health Network.
The network is a not-for-profit health information exchange service started in 2004 by St. Mary’s Hospital, Community Hospital, Hilltop, Independent Physicians Association, Rocky Mountain Health Plans and other medical providers to shared patient information in a safe and secure manner.
The service now has nearly 1,900 providers on the Western Slope that utilize its service.
Lassaux had been working at the group’s interim executive director since June, when its former longtime CEO Dick Thompson retired. Prior to that, Lassaux had been with the group for about nine years, most recently as its chief technology officer.
