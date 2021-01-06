Candidate packets are now available for anyone interested in running for the Grand Junction City Council in April.
In order to qualify to run for a City Council seat, you must be at least 18 years old, be registered to vote in Grand Junction and have lived in the city limits for a full year prior to the election. Candidates will also have to collect 50 signatures from registered voters in Grand Junction between Jan. 5-25, City Clerk Wanda Winkelmann said.
The packets can be downloaded on the city website or picked up at City Hall. City Hall is currently closed to the public, but prospective candidates can call 970-244-1509 and a packet will be brought to the door.
The election will be held on Tuesday, April 6, and will fill four seats on the council — District A, District D, District E, and one at-large seat. More information can before online at gjcity.org.
D51 school meal program is extended
School District 51’s free meal program has been extended through the rest of the school year.
This means that all School District 51 students will have access to breakfast and lunch free of charge an with no regard to household income. Extra entrees can be purchased. Because of that, D51 is encouraging parents to check their student’s cafeteria balance through ParentVUE.
Fed funds supplement food and shelter
Mesa County has been awarded $58,998 in federal funds under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program for the purpose of supplementing existing emergency food and shelter programs in the county.
United Way of Mesa County acts as administrator for the award and is soliciting applications from local programs that deliver emergency food and/or shelter. Funding is made available through the Department of Homeland Security Federal Emergency Management Agency.
To be eligible to receive funding, an organization must be a non-profit or government unit located in Mesa County, be eligible to receive federal funds, have an accounting system, practice nondiscrimination, have demonstrated the capability to administer emergency food and/or shelter programs, and have a volunteer Board of Directors. Qualifying agencies are urged to apply. A local, volunteer EFSP Board will determine how the funds awarded to Mesa County are to be distributed.
Organizations interested in applying for EFSP funds must email Jeannie Smith at United Way of Mesa County, jeannie@uwmesacounty.org or call 243-5364 for an application. Completed applications must be received by 5 p.m. on Jan. 22.
Man in custody after threats in Delta
Gabe Smith, 35, was taken into custody at 6:45 p.m. on New Year’s Eve after allegedly making threats at a local Walmart, the Delta PD reported.
Officers with the Delta Police Department responded to Walmart after receiving reports that a man was making threatening statements to harm himself and others within the store.
Officers learned a male had allegedly taken a radio utilized by employees from Walmart and spoke to Walmart associates through the radio.
The male, later identified as Gabe Smith of Delta, reportedly told associates via radio he would be setting up explosives inside of the store and activating them.
Walmart was evacuated and secured, Delta PD reports. Officers arrived on scene and were able to make contact with Smith on the radio. After some time, Smith was talked into meeting with officers in person where he was taken into custody without incident.
Smith is being held at the Delta County Jail on a $5,000 bond and has been charged with menacing and theft.