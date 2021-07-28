The Grand Junction Police Department is interviewing the three juvenile suspects who allegedly broke into the old Orchard Mesa Middle School gymnasium.
Public Information Coordinator Callie Berkson said three juveniles forced their way into the gym through a door, damaging it. They also caused some damage inside the building.
Police have not yet interviewed all three suspects, but Berkson said there could be hefty charges for the three involved.
CEDAR CITY, Utah — Flash floods have caused extensive damage in Cedar City and led the mayor to declare a state of emergency.
Residents of the basement apartments of University West Apartments lost everything they own, after the flood waters reached several feet high, Fox13 news reported.
Cheryl Beeston said her daughter and son-in-law, Cheyenne and Kyle Brunson, were at work when the floods hit but their home is ruined.
“It’s worse than I ever expected. They’ve been married — it’ll be five months tomorrow— and they’ve lost everything,” she said. One volunteer did manage to find her daughter’s wedding ring, though. “We’re so grateful for that. We’re grateful for all the help that’s here.”
Parts of the Southern Utah University campus, including the stadium were also damaged alongside entire neighborhoods, business complexes and roads.
A Walmart parking lot became a waist-high pond and drivers waded out to their cars.