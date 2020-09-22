A juvenile male was taken to the Department of Youth Corrections after a Grand Junction Police Department investigation into reports of gunshots in the area of 24th Street and Grand Avenue just before noon on Monday.
Officers responded to the area and put R-5 High School and a nearby day-care center under a shelter-in-place order, and searched for the suspect, a GJPD spokesperson Callie Berkson said.
R-5 High School students were reportedly not in session on Monday.
Berkson said the officers made contact with a juvenile who matched the description and determined that multiple shots were fired into the air.
The juvenile obtained the firearm from his home, without the knowledge of his parents, Berkson said. No injuries were reported, and no threats were made to people or property.
The juvenile was charged with unlawfully carrying a concealed weapon, prohibited use of a weapon, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct and possession of a weapon by a juvenile.
Cameron Fire spreads to flatter ground
RED FEATHER LAKES — Winds caused the largest active wildfire burning in Colorado to grow on Sunday, prompting more evacuation orders.
Fanned by southwest wind gusts of up to 30 mph, the Cameron Peak Fire near Red Feather Lakes grew by 1,500 acres to 104,157 acres, one of its largest runs in weeks, the Coloradoan reported.
Firefighters had to temporarily retreat because of the growth, but the fire spread into flatter ground which gives crews a better chance to fight the fire on the ground and from the air, fire managers said.
The fire is 15% contained.
Idaho hiker falls to death on Utah peak
SALT LAKE CITY — Authorities in Utah discovered the body of a missing hiker on Sunday after he left Idaho a week earlier for a backpacking trip in the Uintas.
The Summit County Sheriff’s Office said Boise resident Kyle S. Wimpenny, 25, was found by multiple agencies who conducted a four-day search after his roommate reported him missing last Wednesday, KUTV-TV reported. His car was located the following day at the Henry’s Fork trail head.
Search and rescue crews believe Wimpenny fell about 1,000 feet while attempting to summit Kings Peak, the state’s tallest mountain at more than 13,500 feet above sea level, authorities said.