With the news about two Front Range libraries being closed recently, Mesa County Library officials say there’s nothing to worry about locally.
A library in the Denver suburb of Englewood was closed last week last week after testing showed that its restrooms were contaminated with unsafe levels of methamphetamine. A a Boulder library was closed earlier for the same reason.
Bob Kretschman, communications manager for Mesa County Libraries said they are monitoring its facilities as a precaution.
“We are aware of the problems that some libraries in Colorado have had. We know Mesa County is an area that has a large amount of meth use, so we are paying attention,” he said in an email.
Kretschman said they are in the process of learning more about this subject.
“This issue is a new one for libraries, including ours, and we are learning more about the problem and determining what steps we need to take in our facilities.”
Boebert on oversight committee
U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was named to serve on the House Committee on Oversight and Accountability.
That’s the congressional panel that investigation such things as government waste and fraud.
During this year’s session that is now controlled by Republicans, the panel is expected to investigate such things as Hunter Biden, COVID fraud, border immigration and the alleged weaponization of federal agencies.
The chairman of the panel, Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., said the committee also has already asked for documents on the origins of COVID-19 virus, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and President Joe Biden’s dealings with Saudi Arabia.
