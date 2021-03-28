The city of Grand Junction has found a way to provide access to sports fields on Orchard Mesa again after losing access to Dixson Park last year.
Grand Junction Parks and Recreation recently signed an intergovernmental agreement with Mesa County to provide athletic programming at Veteran’s Memorial Park located at the Mesa County Fairgrounds.
This partnership will allow sports groups to rent these fields through parks and recreation. They will be able to use the field space for recreation like athletic games, practices and tournaments.
Veteran’s Park is a large park that can accommodate larger groups and more participants. Veteran’s Memorial Park will join the list of available athletic fields for rental and community use including Canyon View Park, Lincoln Park and Long Family Park.