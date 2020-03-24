A notice on the Mesa Mall website on Monday announced that the mall has closed temporarily until further notice.
The statement on the website said. “The safety of our guests, retailers, and employees is our top priority.”
Hospitals enact new visitor restrictions
Grand Valley area hospitals have implemented additional visitor restrictions in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
St. Mary’s Medical Center, Community Hospital, Colorado Canyons Medical Center and the Veterans Affairs Medical Center are now only allowing one personal caregiver per patient, per visit for the following patients: Labor and delivery, surgery and procedural, cancer center and oncology, emergency department, end of life, pediatric and neonatal intensive care unit, intensive care unit, discharged patients to receive discharge instructions, dementia and other patients requiring one-on-one oversight.
The hospitals are encouraging people to reach out to the patient via cellphone, email or social media.
“We know the impacts of COVID-19 are being felt by every resident of Mesa County,” Mesa County Public Health Executive Director Jeff Kuhr said in a statement. “We are working collaboratively with our health care partners to ensure the local hospital infrastructure remains strong; protecting health care workers and ensuring these facilities have the capacity to help our community through this unprecedented time.”
Mutual aid donations, pick-ups
A Mutual Aid Distribution Day is set for today at 536 Ouray Ave.
The public is invited to drop off any aid donations from 9–11 a.m. Those in need can pick up items from noon–2 p.m.
According to a Facebook event page, participants should follow directions when they arrive.
Search the Grand Junction Mutual Aid Facebook page for information.
ONE SOURCE
CLOSED TO WALK-INS
The Western Region One Source has closed its facility to walk-in visitors. All business should be conducted by phone and/or email. Contact these respective offices at the phone numbers or emails listed below:
Joanne Iglesias, DVA-West Director: 257-3761, joanne.iglesias@state.co.us
Brian Oney, Veteran Service Office: 257-3763, brian.oney@state.co.us
Jessica Olsen, DEERS Operator: 257-3762, jessica.olsen@state.co.us
Scott Whiteman, Rocky Mountain Human Services: 257-3778, swhiteman@rmhumanservices.org
Volunteers of America: 257-3765, marmstrong@voacolorado.org
D51 MEETING
TONIGHT ONLINE
The School District 51 board of education meeting at at 6 p.m. today, will take place electronically.
The public can digitally attend the meeting by calling 669-220-6400 (PIN 412 313 459#). During the Google Hangout meeting, the public can make comments during the audience comment portion.
The meeting will also be live streamed on Facebook, but audience comments will only be taken through the Google Hangout number above. Agenda information is at d51schools.org, under the Board of Education meeting tab.
WIENERSCHNITZEL FREE OFFER
The six local Wienerschnitzel locations in Grand Junction, Montrose and Parachute will offer free plain Original Hot Dogs or a Chili Dog to children 12 years old and under and seniors 65 years old and over from 2 p.m. to closing.
Participating locations include First and Grand Avenue, Shell Station in Grand Junction; 30 & D Road, Shell Station in Grand Junction; I-70 at Horizon Drive, Shell Station in Grand Junction; 2550 North Avenue in Grand Junction; I-70 at Exit 75, Exxon Station in Parachute; 1400 North Townsend, Montrose Travel Center Exxon Station.
ONLINE SERIES
FROM MIND SPRINGS
During the COVID-19 crisis, Mind Springs Health has decided to launch a Facbook LIVE series, starting today. “Peace During the Pandemic” will feature half-hour discussions on topics such as coping skills, mindful meditations, and calming techniques.
The Facebook LIVE series will begin with a mindful meditation at 2 p.m. The series is planned to continue throughout April and May.
Go to www.facebook.com/mindspringshealth.