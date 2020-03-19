Grand Junction technical support and business technical solutions company Networks Unlimited announced earlier this week that it had merged with Lorimer Network Research, Inc.
Lorimer is a Ouray-based company that incorporated in 1997 and has serviced more than 300 clients in southwest Colorado and Denver, specializing in technology integration and consulting. The company will do business as Networks Unlimited.
“We are excited to have our current customers benefit from the additional experience and resources from Lorimer Network Research, Inc. and have a regional presence in Ouray,” Networks Unlimited Founder and President Mark Swain said.
On-site video visitation canceled at jail
All on-site person video visitation has been suspended at the Mesa County Jail in order to maintain social distancing. Attorneys will use the service to meet with clients instead of entering the facility for in-person visits and off-site video visitation remains available.
“We understand the hardship this creates for families wishing to stay in contact with their loved ones in jail,” the MCSO reports. “As a result we are working to waive any fees associated with off-site video visitation.”
For more information on how COVID-19 is impacting the Sheriff’s Office visit: https://sheriff.mesacounty.us/Covid19/.
Firefighters put out blaze on porch
Grand Junction Fire Department personnel responded to a residential structure fire in the 1300 block of Main Street and all the residents and pets were safely evacuated.
The residence sustained damage to the back porch with electrical involvement, the GJFD reports. Two adults and three dogs are safe, though one party reported minor injuries, and will not be displaced.
GJFD responded to the scene at 7:51 a.m. and the fire was under control and extinguished by 8:04 a.m., according to the GJFD. Initial dispatch reports a back porch on fire with smoke and flames seen. GJFD responded with Truck 1, Engine 2, Truck 3, Engine 4, Ambulance 7 and a Battalion Chief, Grand Junction Police Department assisted with traffic control and scene safety.
For more information on this incident contact the Community Outreach Office at (970)549-5858 or by e-mail at GJFirePIO@gjcity.org. Let’s be careful out there.
Fierce weather coming to Rockies
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Wintry weather is about to make a comeback to the high plains and Rocky Mountains.
Forecasters expect heavy snow and strong winds across much of eastern Wyoming and western Nebraska starting Wednesday night and continuing through today.
They predict a nasty mix for driving — at least a few inches of snow along with ice and gusts over 40 mph.
The National Weather Service has issued blizzard warnings for all of southeast Wyoming and the western third of Nebraska.
Forecasters expect a foot of snow or more in the mountains of northern Colorado and a wintry mix elsewhere in the three-state region.
The storm will let up Friday but temperatures will remain below freezing until the weekend.
Parents sue jail over daughter’s death
SALT LAKE CITY — The parents of a Utah woman who died while in jail have settled a lawsuit against a county for $950,000.
Calvin and Kim Ostler sued Salt Lake County over the 2016 death of their daughter, Lisa Marie Ostler, The Salt Lake Tribune reports.
Jailers believed she was suffering withdrawal from opiates, but Ostler suffered from Crohn’s disease, an inflammatory bowel disease that can cause extreme pain and digestive issues, the family’s lawsuit said.