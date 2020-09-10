The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office and Fruita Police Department have identified the law enforcement officers who shot a Loma man last month.
Loma resident Kurt Phelps, 52, was identified by the Mesa County coroner as the individual who died in the shooting after receiving multiple gunshot wounds.
In a press release sent out the day of the shooting, the Grand Junction Police Department said Phelps was armed with a firearm and was not compliant with directions from law enforcement.
The Fruita Police Department identified Cpl. Stephen “Tony” Gianinetti on Wednesday as the officer who discharged his duty firearm during this incident.
The deputies who discharged their weapons were identified by the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office as Deputy Brandon Barry and Deputy Justin Rolbiecki.
Gianinetti is a five-year veteran of the Fruita Police Department. He previously was employed with the Craig Police Department for six years. He is also a law enforcement driving instructor and field training officer, the Fruita Police reported.
Barry is a five-year veteran of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, currently assigned to patrol. Deputy Justin Rolbiecki is a four-year veteran of the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office currently assigned to patrol.
As per standard procedure, the three law enforcement officers will remain on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of an internal investigation, which takes place independently of the Critical Incident Response Team investigation.
The Grand Junction Planning Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to recommend approval of an application from Hilltop Health Services to rezone an eight-acre property on Wellington Avenue from residential office to business park.
Mark Austin, who was representing Hilltop at the meeting, said the change was requested to better fit the zoning to the operations of the property, called Bacon Campus. It will also allow them in the future to potentially expand its operations and comply with new state regulations.
The application will need final approval from the Grand Junction City Council.