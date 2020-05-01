The Colorado Secretary of State’s Office has dismissed a campaign finance complaint filed against Mesa County commissioner candidate Cody Davis, who is running for the District 1 seat in the Republican Party primary next month.
The office’s Elections Division determined that the complaint, filed by Grand Junction resident Brian Timothy Fenwick, failed to cite sufficient facts to support his claim that Davis accepted what amounted to a campaign contribution from county workers.
In his complaint, Fenwick alleged that by having several county workers appear with Davis on a series of online video conferences, that amounted to a contribution to his campaign.
Without ruling that any contributions actually occurred, the division said campaign finance laws prohibits state and local subdivisions from making contributions, but does not bar candidates from accepting them.