Vail Pass project receives $60.7M grant
The Colorado Department of Transportation was awarded a $60.7 million federal grant this week to improve Vail Pass on Interstate 70.
The money will be used in a $140 million project to construct many improvements, including an eastbound auxiliary lane, reconstruction of the eastbound bridge over Polk Creek, shoulder widening, eastbound and westbound curve modifications, reconstruction of a truck ramp, dynamic message signs, a variable speed limit system, wildlife crossings and automated anti-icing technologies, according to CDOT. CDOT will provide a match of nearly $80 million to the Infrastructure for Rebuilding America grant to bring the total project cost to around $140 million.
Construction is expected to begin as early as the summer of 2021.
Completed in 1979, Vail Pass is faced with extreme weather and nature’s harshest elements each year as it has become an important connection for all of Colorado.
The crash rate on Vail Pass is the highest for all of I-70, per million vehicle miles traveled, with 558 crashes from 2014 to 2016, according to CDOT. The INFRA grant is meant to save taxpayer dollars by helping reduce accidents and prevent costly detours. The estimated economic impact for detours is reported to be $1 million for every hour I-70 is closed.
Polis urges construction of rail line
DENVER — Democratic Gov. Jared Polis said Wednesday that the Regional Transportation District must build its promised rail line from Denver to Boulder and Longmont, despite an expected budget shortfall caused by the coronavirus.
The agency has estimated a $1.3 billion budget shortfall through 2026 that would likely cut some services, agency officials said. The rail line project is estimated at $1.5 billion.
“The train has to come. It was part of the 2004 ballot initiative,” Polis said, referencing the FasTracks vote that approved a tax increase for a massive rail expansion.