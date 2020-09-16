The Freedom From Religion Foundation in Madison, Wisconsin, announced on Sept. 11 that it will award a 2020 Nothing Fails Like Prayer Award to Anne Landman for the secular invocation she gave at the Wednesday June 17, 2020 Grand Junction City Council meeting.
Landman is Board Member at Large of Western Colorado Atheists and Freethinkers (WCAF) and founded the group in 2007. In 2008 WCAF lobbied the city of Grand Junction to allow everyone, regardless of religious affiliation or lack thereof, to say the invocation prior to city council meetings.
At that time, only religious organizations were invited to say the invocation. The City adopted the new policy in 2009, at which time Landman applied to say the invocation. Eleven years later, she finally got the opportunity to say it. The award comes with a $500 honorarium, which Landman plans to donate to WCAF.
DELTA COUNTY COVID DEATH
Delta County Health Department announced the third COVID-19 death in the county Wednesday.
The death was a Delta County resident in their 80s. This is the third reported COVID-19 death for Delta County
FIRE RESTRICTIONS REDUCED IN SEVERAL AREAS
Several local agencies including the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office, Bureau of Land Management Grand Junction Field Office and the Colorado National Monument will be reducing fire restrictions from Stage 2 to Stage 1 this week. Stage 1 fire restrictions will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.
This will apply to all of Mesa County, including the Colorado National Monument and BLM administered public lands as land managed by the U.S. Forest Service, including the Grand Mesa and Uncompahgre National Forests, is already in Stage 1 Fire Restrictions.
Mesa County Sheriff's Office spokesperson Megan Terlecky said the governor's statewide fire ban, announced on Tuesday Aug. 18 to be in effect for 30 days, does not change anything for Mesa County.
"The governor's fire ban is essentially Stage 1 restrictions," she explained. "When it comes to fire restrictions, we follow whatever is most restrictive."
She said Polis's ban was basically a "moot point" as the county will already be in Stage 1 restrictions.
"The statewide ban was mostly for counties not under any fire restrictions," Terlecky said.
The decision to lessen fire restrictions was made based on rain combined with shorter days and longer cooler nights, which indicated the fire danger was less extreme.
Allowed under Stage 1 not previously allowed under Stage 2 include the use of charcoal grills, campfires inside designated and developed fire pits or fire rings and smoking outside in an area free of combustible materials.
Terlecky added that while permanent fire pit at camp sites can be used, portable fire set ups are not allowed.
Fireworks are also never permitted on public lands. Wood fires are never permitted anywhere on the Colorado National Monument.
The White River National Forest announced similar reductions in some areas on Wednesday as well. Fire restrictions in the Aspen-Sopris, Eagle-Holy Cross and Rifle ranger district will be reduced to Stage 1 beginning Friday.
The Blanco and Dillon ranger districts will remain in Stage 2 fire restrictions, according to the press release.
The primary difference between the two stages for campers and recreationists on forest land is that under Stage 1, campfires and charcoal are only allowed in the designated metal grates in developed Forest Service campgrounds and picnic areas. Campfires or charcoal are not allowed anywhere on the ranger districts under Stage 2 restrictions, the Forest Service reports. Propane stoves and other petroleum-fueled camping equipment are allowed under both stages.
Local, county, state and federal officials in the area evaluate and coordinate fire restrictions weekly during fire season.
“Although we have received some moisture, there is still a fire danger in western Colorado,” said White River National Forest Supervisor Scott Fitzwilliams. “We try to coordinate fire restrictions as closely as possible with counties and other neighboring agencies.”