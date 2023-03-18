Man stabbed on 12th Street
The Grand Junction Police Department is investigating a stabbing that occurred Thursday evening at the City Market on 12th Street and Patterson Avenue, which left one person in critical condition.
According to a press release, an adult male entered St. Mary’s hospital with stab wounds and said he was involved in an incident with an unknown male that started in the area of 28 1/4 Road and ended at the City Market parking lot.
The unknown male was believed to be driving a dark sedan. Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact non-emergency dispatch at 970-242-6707 and reference case number 23-11901.
Solar Co-op hires Palisade firm
The Mesa County Solar Co-op has hired a Palisade company to install solar panels for its members.
That company, Mountain Power Solutions, is to install solar panels for the 45-member group, which is open to new members.
The solar co-op is free to join, and doesn’t not require member to purchase the panels. The company, however, will provide each member with an individualized proposal based on the group rate for panels on their own rooftops.
By going solar as a group and choosing a single installer, members can save on the cost of going solar. It also helps support fellow group members and solar experts at Solar United Neighborhoods, a non-profit organization that works in Colorado and elsewhere in the nation.
The co-op is accepting members through April 6. They can sign up at solarunitedneighbors.org/mesacounty.
‘Top dog’ K9 teams are competing
The Delta County Fairgrounds will play host to about 20 K9 teams from around the country April 22 for the High Desert K9 Competition.
The teams will compete for “top dog” in categories such as obedience, agility, detection, fastest dog, hardest hitting, hardest biting, and muzzle work, according to a press release.
“We take pride in these police K-9 trials as many smaller departments can not afford to send their handles to training and certification classes. They often train alone and don’t have the necessary resources to rely on,” said Keith Sanders, Delta County Sheriff’s Department Sergeant and K-9 Handler.
Parks will get new LED lighting
The city of Grand Junction has been awarded $555,000 from the Colorado Department of Public Safety to fund lighting and secure storage upgrades at city parks.
“The city is focused on ensuring the community’s parks are safe and comfortable, especially with increased use due to warmer weather that is right around the corner,” said Parks and Recreation Director Ken Sherbenou. “This generous grant is just the most recent of our efforts to improve the parks with a particular focus on those that are historic and located in the heart of our city.”
New LED lighting will be installed at Whitman, Hawthorne, Sherwood and Columbine Parks. Containers to provide secure storage of park equipment will be installed at Las Colonias, Matchett and Columbine Parks, as well as at the city shops.
