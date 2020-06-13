‘Vote For Black Lives’ event today
The newly formed group Rights And Wrong (RAW) will host the ‘Vote for Black Lives’ teach-in today from 10 a.m. to noon at Lincoln Park. The event will feature live music, food, and workshops. Attendees can register to vote on-site in less than five minutes.
The workshops will include: Omarion York-Clark on “Modern Day Jim Crow and Mass Incarceration”; Tatum Menon on “Overcoming Voter Suppression”; Carlee Allen on “The Importance of Voting When Black”; and Liliana Flanigan on “Vote For Your Voice: Voting Up.”
Locations for petitions in recall of clerk
The backers of a petition effort to recall Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters will be out today at two signing locations.
A drive-up location will be at the Mesa County Central Services Building, 200 S. Spruce St., from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. today, while a second location will in the parking lot near the Burger King and the Orchard Mesa City Market on U.S. Highway 50.
Meanwhile, a permanent location is open 1-3 p.m. every Wednesday in the old R-5 High School at 310 N. Seventh St.
Other signing locations are constantly being updated, and can be found at the groups website at RecallClerkTina.com. At-home signing also is available for those who don’t want to venture out. To have a petition gatherer come, contact the group at recallclerktina@gmail.com or fill out a contact page on the effort’s main website.