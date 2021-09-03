The town of Palisade is hoping to get some help from the Department of Local Affairs in paying for new IT equipment.
The town is applying for a $115,200 grant from DOLA through its Tier 1 grant program. The town, if it is awarded the grant, will need to provide a 50% match of $57,600.
“Working with our IT company, we need to replace our servers and switches that run the whole computer system,” Hawkinson said. “Our police department needs new tablets for the police cars that they do 911 calls on.”
The grant application is due on Friday and DOLA will announce their grant awards in December. The equipment the town is looking to replace is between six and 10 years old, Hawkinson said.
“We’re hoping DOLA can help us pay for it because it’s IT infrastructure that we need to have and buy,” Hawkinson said.
BUDGET AWARD
The city of Grand Junction announced that it has received the Government Finance Officers Association Distinguished Budget Presentation Award for its 2021 budget.
This award is presented annually to governing bodies who meet or exceed a set of nationally recognized guidelines for effective budget presentation. This is the fourth year that the city has received this award.
The guidelines are designed to assess how well an entity's budget serves as a policy document, a financial plan, an operations guide and a communications device. Budget documents must be rated "proficient" in all four categories, and in the fourteen mandatory criteria within those categories, to receive the award.
COMMUNITY MEETING
The city of Grand Junction will hold a community meeting at Lunch Loop Trailhead (Monument Road) on Wednesday, Sept. 8 from noon to 1:30 p.m.
Residents who attend learn about current projects and plans of the city. Representatives from various city departments will be in attendance to provide information and engage with residents individually.
The Colorado Q food truck will be on site, serving barbecue.