Football fans will get to attend Denver Bronco games this season, but spectator numbers will be limited and their interactions will be closely monitored, Gov. Jared Polis and Brittany Bowlen, the team’s vice president of strategic initiatives, announced Tuesday.
Those fans, however, will have to wait until week 3 of the season, when the Broncos host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sept. 27. Denver’s first home game and season opener is Monday against the Tennessee Titans.
While all the details still are being worked out, Bowlen said that fans will be kept at least six feet apart, be required to wear masks and be limited in numbers allowed onto the stands. That means that only about 5,700 people will be able to get inside Empower Field at Mile High during that game. That amount of people constitutes about 7% of the stadium’s full capacity, which seats up to 76,125 people.
At the governor’s weekly update on the COVID-19 pandemic, Bowlen described it as allowing people in “pods” of 175, the maximum under state guidelines for large-group events, adding that people will be expected to remain with their pods, even when going to restrooms and concession booths.
“We are not back to normal,” Bowlen said. “Empower Field at Mile High will look and feel very different this year. In addition to masks and social distancing requirements, seating will be done in small pods and sections will be broken into groups. Our organization is hopeful that this is the start to gradually increasing fans at Broncos games this season.”
Bowlen said season ticket holders are to receive notification soon on who will be let in, which is to be done on a lottery based on their priority number. Selected season ticket holders who chose not to purchase tickets will go to the next person in line under the team’s priority system.
Also at the update, the governor and Sarah Tuneberg, leader of Colorado’s Coronavirus Innovative Response Team, said the state is partnering with Google and Apple to release a new app or iPhone notification option by the end of this month that is designed to help track the spread of the coronavirus on a person by person basis.
Called the COVID-19 Exposure Notifications, the technology is an anonymous contact tracing system via Bluetooth and will only work if phone users choose to turn them on, Tuneberg said, adding that it does not follow phone users via GPS, but only connects phone to phone if someone as been close to someone else who has been exposed to the virus.
The technology has been in use in five other states and several other nations.
“This is a choice. Everybody who has a mobile phone can decide if they want to enable this functionality,” Tuneberg said. “In this app, there is no personal information that is tracked, shared, held, communicated with anybody else. It is an anonymized experience.”
On a final matter, Polis called on both national parties, or anyone else, not to politicize any vaccine that may become available in the months ahead.
“It’s not about when Trump or Biden say there’s a vaccine or don’t say there’s a vaccine, it’s about when the scientists show when there’s an effective and safe vaccine,” Polis said. “We hope that is the sooner the better. There could be limited doses available by the end of the year. Those would be prioritized for nurses, hospital workers, first responders, and we certainly hope that there are sufficient quantities for the general public early next year.”
Currently, dozens of potential vaccines are being developed, some of which are in clinical trials.