John Mok-Lammé walked into Brown Cycles several years ago with a transportation issue.
As the executive director of The House, which provides housing and other services to homeless youth, Mok-Lammé knew teens who needed bikes to get to and from jobs, school and other places, but they couldn’t afford them.
“Well, people will give us bikes. All we have to do is put out the word,” said Chris Brown, owner of Brown Cycles, 549 Main St.
Mok-Lammé’s response was along the lines of “no way.”
Yes, they will, Brown reassured him. “People call me all the time and say, ‘I have all these bikes, and I don’t know what to do with them,’ ” Brown said.
So Brown Cycles and The House put together an event where every person who donated a bike got a free taco.
“We had 300 bikes donated that day,” Brown said.
Not all of the bikes were functional, but many had promise and the event has led to many more bike donations in the years since as word has gotten around the valley, Brown said.
When people clean out their garages or upgrade their bikes, donations come in the door of the shop, everything from a bike for a 4-year-old to a high-end road bike, he said.
When a donated bike isn’t appropriate for the program’s intended recipients, Brown sells it and the money goes into a fund he uses to pay for the parts to fix the bikes that are more suitable.
Brown and his employees usually work on bikes for the program during downtime during the winter months, he said.
If Brown Cycles ends up with extra cash in its House fund at the end of the year, “We just write a big fat check to The House,” Brown said.
That check was about $10,000 last year and about $5,000 the year before, said Brown, who has about 30 bikes ready and waiting for a teen with The House to walk in the door.
When a teen arrives with a case worker or other employee from The House, he or she can pick out the used bike they like. Brown or one of his employees will make any adjustments to the bike necessary and out the door they go.
Brown said about 50 teens a year come by the store for a bike, and the money from the sale of any bike intended for The House program that is purchased by a regular customer goes back into the fund for repairs or eventual donation to The House.
“I love it,” Brown said. “I think it’s a pretty sweet deal. … The goal was to break even and it has gone amazingly in the other direction. It’s all a win, win.”