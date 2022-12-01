A former elections manager for Mesa County Clerk Tina Peters entered into a plea deal Wednesday that calls for her to testify against the indicted clerk and anyone else who might be charged in the future, according to court documents.
Sandra Brown, who was fired by county officials in December 2021 over her involvement in alleged tampering with election equipment, faced two felony charges of attempting to influence a public servant and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation.
Together, the 45-year-old faced a maximum prison sentence of 7½ years, but that could have gone to as high as 12 years if prosecutors could show aggravating factors. Fines also could have been assessed to as high as $500,000.
The plea deal called for reducing the second charge to a misdemeanor count of official misconduct, and asking Mesa County District Judge Matthew Barrett for a minimal sentence, one that still could include jail time.
In her allocution, Brown said she was acting under orders from Peters, knew something was amiss but didn’t speak up.
“My job was to protect the integrity of the elections, and there were steps that I could have taken that would have done that in a better job,” she told Barrett. “There were things going on that I should have questioned and didn’t.”
Under the agreement, which Barrett didn’t have to accept, the presumptive sentencing range was 2 to 6 years for the felony count and 3 months to 1 year on the misdemeanor charge. Prosecutors, however, have asked to cap it at 30 days in jail with three years of mandatory parole with a maximum $1,500 fine.
Brown’s actual sentence won’t be decided until after she testifies at Peters’ trial in March.
The plea agreement also calls for sentencing Brown to two years of unsupervised deferred judgment, meaning that if she violates the terms of her plea deal, she could receive more jail time.
According to previous court filings, Brown was central in Peters’ scheme to make copies of election computer hard drives, including the clerk’s use of someone else to help do it. That person is believed to be election denier Conan Hayes of California, who allegedly used the name of a Fruita man whose identity Peters is accused of stealing, said Mesa County District Attorney Dan Rubinstein. Peters is facing felony charges for that, along with tampering with election equipment and misconduct in office.
Brown also had been charged with criminal impersonation, and conspiracy to commit criminal impersonation, two felonies, but they were dropped as part of the plea deal.
The plea deal isn’t as generous as the one that Peters’ chief deputy, Belinda Knisley, received in August. Initially, Knisley and Peters, both 67, were co-defendants in a 13-count grand jury indictment.
Peters faces three counts of attempting to influence a public servant, a class 4 felony; two counts of conspiracy to commit attempting to influence a public servant, a class 5 felony; criminal impersonation, a class 6 felony; conspiracy to commit impersonation, a class 6 felony; identity theft, a class 4 felony; first-degree official misconduct, a class 2 misdemeanor; violation of duty, a misdemeanor; and failing to comply with the secretary of state, a misdemeanor.
The maximum sentence for all those charges combined is 35 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $2.4 million.
Peters, who didn’t run for reelection and went on to lose a bid for the GOP nomination for Colorado Secretary of State earlier this year, has pleaded not guilty on all counts, saying they are politically motivated.
Unlike Knisley, who now is on unpaid administrative leave, Brown was present when the computer system was being upgraded when Hayes allegedly was using the identity of Fruita resident Gerald Wood, who was to be hired to do that job.
According to her plea agreement, Knisley helped orchestrate getting access cards for Wood, who was never officially hired by Peters. Instead, that access card allegedly was given to Hayes, whose identity Peters tried to keep secret, and used it several times, including late on a Sunday night, court records show.
Rubinstein said Brown told the Secretary of State’s Office that Wood also would be attending that upgrade as a hired employee, knowing that Wood wasn’t actually an employee of the clerk’s office, which is required to gain access to sensitive election equipment after a full background check.
“She believed he was going to be hired by Ms. Peters to fill that role as a sham, that he was never going to be an administrative assistant,” Rubinstein told Barrett. “She sent an email to the secretary of state representing that he was an administrative assistant knowing that if they knew who he actually was they never would have allowed him in the room during that time.”
Like Brown, Knisley’s plea deal calls for her to testify against Peters and any potential future defendant in any possible state or federal case. Currently, a federal grand jury is examining aspects of the case. One of its known targets is MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, who convened an election denier symposium last year that Hayes, Peters and then Garfield County resident Sherronna Bishop attended.
It was at that symposium when Peters’ election computer files were first made public, resulting in the criminal investigation and eventual charges.
Bishop, a former campaign manager for U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-3rd, was the subject of an FBI raid early in the investigation.
That grand jury issued a search warrant earlier this year to seize the cell phones of Lindell and Dr. Douglas Frank, who held a session in Grand Junction in early 2021 in an attempt to show proof of election fraud during the 2020 presidential election, an event that Peters attended.
Whether those four people will face possible federal indictments is unknown.
Peters has continued to draw her $93,000-a-year salary. Her term ends early next month.