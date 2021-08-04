Mesa County Assessor Kenneth Brownlee made his bid for the Republican nomination for county commissioner official Tuesday, joining two others to replace term-limited Commissioner Scott McInnis.
Brownlee joins Bobbie Daniel, a local author and businesswoman, who officially entered the race in May.
And although he hasn’t formally announced, state Sen. Ray Scott, R-Grand Junction, has created a campaign finance account with the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office, indicating his intention to vie for the position, too.
“No one else in this race has my experience,” Brownlee said in front of the Old Mesa County Courthouse before a small crowd of supporters. “I will be a consistent, independent, conservative voice, with experience in handling difficult issues in a high-pressure environment. I exist to fix things.”
To date, no Democrat has announced for the seat.
Although he’s turning 70 on Aug. 18, Brownlee said he wants to start his fifth career, that as a county commissioner.
Over the course of his adult life, Brownlee was a 25-year Navy veteran, an airline pilot, a real estate appraiser, and has served as the county’s assessor since 2014.
Like McInnis, Brownlee is barred from running for another term next year. Currently, only one person has announced intentions to replace him, and that is Deputy County Assessor Brent Goff.
Unlike Scott, who ran an unsuccessful bid last year for county commissioner in District 1, both Brownlee and Daniel live in District 2 that McInnis represents. By law, winning candidates are required to live in the district they mean to represent by the time they take office.
Although Daniel has never served in an elected position, she is on the Mesa County Citizens Review Board, and is chairwoman-elect of the Colorado Women’s Alliance.
She also was a one-time campaign manager for Scott, and served as chairwoman of the local chapters of Women for Trump and Millennials for Trump campaign committees.
Scott, who is term limited next year and can’t run again for the Colorado Senate, was first elected to that chamber in 2014 after serving two terms in the Colorado House.