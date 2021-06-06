Brush fire burning near Interstate 70
A brush fire burning near Interstate 70 Saturday drew attention from the Bureau of Land Management’s Upper Colorado River Fire Management Unit. The BLM reported the fire was northwest of the Beavertail Tunnel.
Multiple Engines, a Type 1 and a Type 3 helicopter and two Single Engine Air Tankers were among the equipment brought in to fight the blaze.
Youth arrested in Friday night stabbing
One man was hospitalized and one juvenile is under arrest following a stabbing Friday night.
Shortly before 10 p.m. Friday, Mesa County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 500 block of Garfield Drive. Deputies found a man, 32, with stab wounds. The man is expected to survive, according to the release.
The suspect faces a charge of first-degree assault and is being held at the department of youth services.
Record high tied at National Monument
Friday’s high temperature at Colorado National Monument of 94 degrees tied the record for high temperatures on June 4, according to the National Weather Service.
That 94 degrees shares the record high for June 4 with 2006. Other high temperature records on Friday were either tied or broken across the region including in Rangely, Hayden and Taylor Park.