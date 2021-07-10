An 69-acre brush fire near Lands End Road was quickly knocked down by multiple responding agencies Thursday afternoon.
The Lands End 2 Fire was completely contained Thursday evening, according to Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Megan Terlecky.
A crew stayed overnight to monitor the situation, Terlecky said, but it’s pretty well wrapped up.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, Terlecky said, but the suspected cause is a moving vehicle dragging chains on the road.
There were no reports of injuries or structures damaged, Terlecky said.
The only damage reported at this time is some burned Grand Valley Power utility poles, she said.
Power was turned off in the area while the fire was active to protect the firefighters, Terlecky said.
Grand Valley Rural Power tweeted Thursday that power had been restored as of 6:15 p.m.
The fire was first reported near where Lands End Road meets Divide Road and Reeder Mesa Road at about 1 p.m. Thursday, according to the Sheriff’s Office. A few homes in the area between Lands End Road and Purdy Mesa were evacuated, with the evacuation lifted around 5 p.m. Thursday.
Bystander John Dansby, who lives in the area, praised the quick actions of the responding agencies in putting down the fire.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office Wildland Fire Team, Bureau of Land Management, Lands End Fire Protection District, Clifton Fire Protection District, Plateau Valley Fore Protection District, Grand Junction Fire Department and Central Orchard Mesa Volunteer Fire Department all responded to the fire on the ground, according to Sheriff’s Office.
“Our local firefighting team really did an exceptional job,” Dansby said. “They really knocked it down flat.”
Dansby said from his vantage point atop a nearby mesa it looked like the fire had the potential to go up the Grand Mesa and grow quite large.
“They responded with the correct sense of urgency,” he said.
Terlecky said the quick response is by design, because that’s how small fires don’t turn into big fires. “We know that the sooner we can attack a fire, the sooner we have a chance to control it before it becomes a massive fire,” Terlecky said.
The helicopter allowed crews to make progress very quickly, Terlecky said.
A type 1 helicopter, the largest type of helicopter used to fight widlfires, is usually stationed in Rifle, according to Bureau of Land Management spokesperson Eric Coulter, but that helicopter was elsewhere working on other fires.
Firefighting assets tend to move around depending on where the fire danger is, Coulter said, and there was another type 1 helicopter stationed nearby to help support the fire, drawing water from nearby reservoirs.
“It’s amazing the ability those specialty aircraft have on suppressing the fire,” Terlecky said.
Terlecky noted area agencies aren’t always as successful as they were Thursday at preventing a larger fire.
“That’s a reminder to the community, we’re in extreme stage 1 fire restrictions with the dryness and the heat any fire has the potential to grow into a massive fire,” Terlecky said.
Mesa County is in stage 1 fire restrictions, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Under stage 1 fire restrictions, fires in permanent pit and rings, liquid or gas fueled stoves and fire features in chimneys at private residences are allowed. Personal use of fireworks, campfires not within a permanent fire grate and target shooting with explosive targets are prohibited.
Firework shows and agricultural burns are allowed only with a permit.
Motorists should be careful about dragging chains or even hot exhaust pipes, which can cause fires when it’s this dry, Terlecky said.
“The ones that mother nature is making are keeping us busy,” Terlecky said. “Thankfully we’ve been lucky so far.”