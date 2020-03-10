Less than two weeks into the open burn season, local fire agencies have seen an immediate pickup in brush fire-related calls. On Friday alone, Lower Valley Fire Protection District responded to six brush fires from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
In total, area first responders were called to 11 brush or weed fires that day, according to the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office.
The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office reports as of Monday morning that Mesa County first responders were called out 28 times for weed or brush fires since open burn season started. The season began March 1 and will run through April 30 for Grand Junction residents and through May 31 for those in Mesa County.
While the uptick in brush fire-related calls so far this month was expected, this level of increase is beginning to concern local fire officials.
“We are a very small department. When we do get these calls, it taxes us immensely,” said Chief Frank Cavaliere of the Lower Valley Fire Protection District.
He said his department relies on mutual aid, so there is a trickle-down effect when his office gets called to a high number of such fires.
On Friday, along with the numerous fire calls, the Lower Valley district received three medical calls.
“It’s been a very busy fire week, and it looks like we are in for a long fire season,” he added.
Cavaliere suggested residents follow the stipulations on their burn permits and make sure they have enough of their own resources ready to control the fire.
“This year seems to be very unusual,” he added. “Swirling winds … even people who have been burning their whole lives have had fires get away from them.”
Mesa County’s burn permit system, found at the Mesa County Public Health website, allows residents to sign up for permits online and provides a guide to the county’s open burning regulations.
Grand Junction Fire Department spokeswoman Ellis Thompson-Ellis said those who want to burn should look at the weather conditions before starting.
“Typical errors have been first they either don’t have a permit or haven’t read the permit they do have,” she said. “You have to get a permit and read it carefully.”
Several of the errors they’ve seen thus far have been largely preventable.
“A lot of it is that we want people to develop common sense (when it comes to burning),” she said. “If it’s hot, dry and windy outside, it’s probably not a good day to burn.”
An issue fire officials have come across a few times already this year is people will begin a burn with a water source nearby, but the water is too far away or there’s not enough of it and the burn ended up getting out of control.
“One person had an extinguishing source, but they weren’t able to get to it quickly enough,” she explained. “Others haven’t had enough, or thought they had enough but the wind picked up and it turned out to not be.”
Burning too big of a pile for one person to handle alone is another problem they’ve run into.
“We’ve had homes evacuated and property destroyed on things that are very preventable,” she added.
These preventable fires end up taking a lot of resources from the fire departments across the valley that are called in for mutual aid.
“Fewer people are able to respond quickly to things like medical calls and (it ends up) taking resources out of primary areas,” she said.
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Megan Terlecky said the agency’s Wildland Fire Team responded to assist with several of the fires.
All 28 calls reported through Monday morning were within Mesa County.
“You can imagine how busy it’s been for our local districts,” Terlecky said.
She added that every open burn season comes as a need for residents who have vegetation or ditches they need to burn.
“There is a need for this … but people need to do it responsibly,” she said. “One gust of wind could take a controlled burn out of control very quickly.”