Amid rising costs of materials and general inflation, the Mesa County School District 51 Board of Education held a special meeting Tuesday night at R-5 High School regarding the construction of the new Grand Junction High School.
At the meeting, the board heard from Colleen Kaneda and other members of Dynamic Program Management, the owner’s representative for the project, as well as district and school leadership. The meeting covered the timeline of the $115 million bond measure passed last November, projected project costs, and the benefits and repercussions of any cuts to the project.
When the bond budget was established last August, the construction estimate was $110,345,000. However, in early May, the projected cost spiked to $127,500,000, prompting the Grand Junction High School Executive Committee overseeing the project to discuss money-saving measures.
“The team worked really hard internally, and we talked about this with the Executive Committee, to come up with lots of ideas on how we can bring that closer to where we need to be,” Kaneda said. “We were able to identify really good, valued engineering options that didn’t take away from the programming for the students or the aesthetics. The markerboards are a good example. We changed brands and that saved hundreds of thousands of dollars just because they worked hard to find a brand that’s similar but doesn’t cost as much.”
Kaneda also referenced a subtle change to the planned exterior that will save roughly $300,000. As of now, the estimated construction price has been reduced to $119,900,000, with the Executive Committee discussing other options to continue knocking that price down to range approved by voters in the original $115 million bond.
While the committee hasn’t identified any actions regarding the existing gym as well as new gyms that will be built that could lower the price tag, GJHS Principal Meghan Roenicke said her understanding has always been that, once the new school opens in 2024, the current gym — standing since 2006 — would be used for community events, with little to no school involvement.
“My understanding as a principal was basically, when we move into the new building, I give back my key that will get me into the old gym and it’s not my circus and not my monkeys,” Roenicke said. “I was going to happily walk away from it and not be in charge of it.”
CULINARY PROGRAM DISCUSSED
Among the other items identified for open discussion between the school board and the Executive Committee are project delivery methods, foundation materials, the auditorium, plumbing fixture reductions, culinary equipment and Furniture, Fixtures and Equipment (FFE).
Culinary equipment was discussed in particular, as considering oven prices was brought up as an example of ways to save money in last week’s school board meeting.
District 51 College and Career Readiness Director Cheri Taylor addressed the board on the significance of Grand Junction’s culinary program and why it needs certain resources to be successful in the new school.
Taylor said that GJHS having its own kitchen in addition to kitchens students can use at Western Colorado Community College (WCCC) and the District 51 Career Center provides two benefits for students.
The first is that it provides more slots for the culinary program, and the second is that each student learns at their own pace in the comfort of the environment in which they feel best-suited.
GJHS currently has 163 students enrolled in 150 culinary program slots, with at least 75 students on a waitlist. The WCCC culinary program features 45 slots for all D51 students, and the Career Center only features 30 slots.
Taylor said that 50% of students enrolled in the WCCC culinary program hail from GJHS.
“Every single restaurant we go to has a ‘help wanted’ sign. Right now, it’s in the top three industries needing workers,” Taylor said. “Grand Junction High School, as well as all of our high schools, is putting out workers that are being trained today and working tomorrow.
“The opportunity for our students to work on a few pieces of industry material and industry items is a great benefit for them because then they go into Texas Roadhouse and they’re very familiar with the skillet they have there and they’re comfortable and they can talk and they get their ServSafe license and they get these things that the businesses are excited about, like, ‘Oh, you already have that? Come on in. That’s one less thing I have to train you on.’ ”
Taylor said minimal budgetary cuts to the GJHS kitchen could be withstood through grants and other funding sources totaling about $65,000.
However, she also stressed that any such cuts would need to take educational opportunities and career pathways for students into account.
“All of the equipment is necessary,” Taylor said. “We could go with a possibly less expensive version of it, but then, in three years, we’re going to be buying another of the same thing because we bought something really meant for your house, not to run one-hundred 15-, 16- and 17-year-olds through using the oven or the countertop.”