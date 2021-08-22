There is nothing Aceria malherbae likes more than a field of delicious bindweed. The microscopic gall mite basically loves it to death in a “favorite food” kind of way.
Nibble by tiny nibble, the mite eats the weed, from the moment it hatches and for the rest of its life. It’s a slow process for the mite and for landowners and homeowners, eager to call death down on bindweed. But it’s effective.
Field bindweed mite is the second most requested agent in the Palisade Insectary’s arsenal, according to Dan Bean, director of the insectary at 750 37.8 Road.
It’s not a secret agent, although the mite and its fellow agents do work quietly, the inconspicuous James Bonds and mortal enemies of particular plants or bugs.
Their Colorado headquarters appears unremarkable, located across from peach orchards and just a couple of blocks from downtown Palisade. Unless someone already knows about the insectary, “they won’t stumble upon us,” Bean said. The insectary “is a curiosity.”
NATURALLY TAKING CONTROL
Weevils, midges, beetles, wasps and fungus make up the insectary’s nearly 20 biocontrol agents, sent on longterm missions across Colorado.
“It’s Holly to Mack,” Bean said. It’s weeds along the Yampa River in Dinosaur National Monument down to weeds in Cortez.
“We try to cover every square inch of the state,” Bean said. “But Mesa County will definitely get the best of us because it’s our home.”
The insectary is part of the Colorado Department of Agriculture, and it got its start in the mid-1940s because the peach industry in the Grand Valley was under attack from a pest from Asia.
The oriental fruit moth threatened to ruin orchards as multiple generations of its larvae fed on peach trees’ growing twigs and then their fruit, damaging trees and laying waste to fruit.
The chemical control options of the day weren’t effective so a biocontrol agent was sought, Bean said.
Enter Macrocentrus ancylivorus, a stingless wasp fondly referred to as Mac. It was determined that Mac would specifically target the moth’s larvae by laying its eggs inside the larvae. The eggs hatch and destroy the larvae from the inside out — the insectary was set up as a production facility for Mac, Bean said.
Mac doesn’t do well in the winter, so the insectary continues to rear about 1–2½ million Mac pupal annually because the moth is still active in the valley, he said.
Each spring, area peach growers come by the insectary to pick up lunch bags of Mac pupal to place in orchards where they hatch and get to work.
“It’s the balance of nature going on,” Bean said. “We take that balance of nature and use it for pest control.”
TARGETING THE PESTS
Biocontrol is about control, not eradication, Bean said.
There are weeds and pests, many of which originated abroad, that have made themselves comfortable in Colorado. Biocontrol finds the natural enemies of those weeds or pests and turns them into biocontrol agents, he said.
When an agent is being considered for release it is put through all kinds of lab tests to make sure it will not adversely impact ecology. During those tests, it is given the opportunity to eat peaches, alfalfa and all kinds of other agricultural plants, “and they might not make the cut,” Bean said. “They don’t go out if they fed on an agriculturally important plant, even a sub-optimal feeding.”
So an agent’s response to eating up its target plant is to start looking harder for that plant, Bean said.
If they find it, their work continues. If they don’t, “then they do starve,” he said.
Populations of biocontrol agents ebb and boom in proportion to their targets. So, for example, if the tamarisk tree seems to be having a good year, then so is the tamarisk beetle.
BATTLING TAMARISK
The tamarisk tree is quite at home along western Colorado rivers, but it’s not supposed to be there.
The plant from Eurasia is a water guzzler, crowds out native plants and even changes the soil chemistry so native plants can’t flourish.
In 2005, the tamarisk beetle’s appetite for the tree’s leaves joined forces with localized efforts to rip the plant out or fight it with chemical agents.
Brought to the U.S. from Europe and Asia, the tamarisk beetle is a specialist feeder, meaning the only thing it munches on is tamarisk, Bean said.
The insectary was key in rearing the beetles and in working with agencies across Colorado for the beetles’ widespread release. It continues to monitor the beetles’ progress and rears them for research and keeps them available if an in-state agency happens to need them.
But the beetles’ impact on the tamarisk is becoming more and more apparent, Bean said.
An average of 30% of tamarisk have died in western Colorado from Cortez to Rangely because of the beetle, Bean said. In some areas, it’s about 50%.
“We consider it to be a project that is mature,” Bean said.
Thirty years from now, the tamarisk may not be eradicated, but it will be much less of a problem, he said.
“That wouldn’t have happened without introducing one of its native herbivorous enemies,” Bean said.
GAINING IN POPULARITY
While Mac is active in the orchards and the tamarisk beetle defoliates tamarisk, there are other biocontrol agents the insectary makes available to members of the public and to in-state agencies such as the Bureau of Land Managment, U.S. Forest Service and Colorado Parks and Wildlife.
There’s a gall midge and a gall wasp for Russian knapweed. There’s a seedhead weevil and a root-boring weevil for diffuse and spotted knapweed. There’s a flea beetle for leafy spurge and rust fungus for Canada thistle.
However, the insectary’s most sought after agent, second only to Mac, currently is the bindweed gall mite. “Everybody knows (bindweed) and has it in their yard,” Bean said.
As the mite feeds on the weed, its leaves and vines begin to look bunched and shriveled and it stops flowering. Given time, the mites will kill the plant.
For people who can’t or don’t want to use a chemical agent on bindweed, the mite is an option for better controlling it, he said.
“There are numerous reasons why we can’t rely heavily on chemicals as we have in the past,” Bean said. Chemicals are toxic. Insects and weeds become resistant to them.
But you can’t tell people to stop using chemicals unless you can give them other options, he said.
FINDING MORE AGENTS
The insectary also has Madagascar hissing cockroaches that are housed in a tank in the insectary, but their main role is to just to get people’s attention at farmers markets and festivals.
Bean is hopeful the insectary’s biocontrol agents will do more of its PR in the future.
If anything, he expects demand only to increase for current agents and for new agents to be added when research declares them to be options.
He would like to see agents found to deal with the codling moth, which is a problem for apple growers, and the cherry fruit fly, which is responsible for the maggots found in cherries.
Experiments are currently underway by the U.S.Department of Agriculture on an agent to attack the emerald ash borer, which has invaded ash trees on the Front Range and across the U.S., he said.
He’s also talked with people interested in better controlling the seeds produced by the Russian olive tree.
“There’s no lack of targets and no lack of biocontrols,” Bean said. “We have our work cut out for us.”