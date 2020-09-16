The season is off to a disappointing start for the Denver Broncos, but a plurality of voters in the latest gjsentinel.com web poll still thinks the team will finish with between five and 10 victories.
A solid chunk of voters — 44% —picked the Broncos to have a middling-to-solid season, while 27% said the win total will be between zero and four. Unique to 2020, 22% believe the season will not be completed due to COVID-19 and the remaining 7% said the team will finish with a win total between 11 and 16.
The poll will remain open through Saturday evening, so there’s still time to vote. The poll can be found along the right rail of the home page.
You can also vote below. Please note that poll results are displayed live and may not match the numbers reported in the story on Wednesday.
How many wins will the Denver Broncos finish the season with?
NEWSLETTER SIGN-UPS
Do you want the latest headlines, COVID-19 statistics, weather, contests and more delivered to your email inbox each morning for free?
Then sign up for the Daily Sentinel’s weekday newsletter by going to gjsentinel.com, mousing over “Newsletters” on the main navigation bar, clicking on “News” and entering your information.