Recent earthquake activity in the Paradox Valley area will be part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s calculation as it considers what the future holds for operations at a saltwater injection well there, after having recently decided its desalination efforts in the valley may end when the well can no longer be used.
Two earthquakes early Saturday evening, one of them rated by the Bureau of Reclamation at magnitude 3.6, are believed by the agency to be aftershocks of a 4.4-magnitude quake in March 2019, said agency spokeswoman Justyn Liff. The 2019 quake was felt as far away as Grand Junction and Moab, and was the largest in the area of Saturday’s quakes since 1962, according to a news release from the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. The university says the larger of Saturday’s quakes, with an epicenter 3.5 miles southwest of Bedrock, also was felt in Moab.
While the University of Utah and U.S. Geological Survey rate the second and larger of Saturday’s quakes at magnitude 4.3, University of Utah seismologist Jim Pechmann said there are different ways of measuring an earthquake’s strength and the Bureau of Reclamation’s measurement method is more rigorous and probably better describes the size of the larger Saturday quake.
The agency’s Paradox Valley project is designed to reduce salinity in the Colorado River Basin through the injection of salt water into a well deep underground. The Bureau of Reclamation just this month said its salinity control program in the Paradox Valley in the western end of Montrose County will come to an end once it’s no longer feasible to continue operating the injection well, unless a feasible alternative is identified in the future.
Even now, operations at the well are suspended and its future up in the air because of the increasing amount of seismic activity it has been causing in recent years as the pressure has increased in the underground formation where the saltwater is injected. The Bureau of Reclamation hasn’t operated the well since the 2019 quake except during a test period for part of this year, and it is assessing the test results as it considers what the future holds for any further operations at the well.
Liff said Saturday’s quakes “are consistent with previous induced seismic activity in the area from the Paradox injection well.”
She said those aftershocks will be considered as part of the Bureau of Reclamation’s review of data “to see what the appropriate next steps are for the facility,” after which it will notify the media and public what it has learned.
The recent quake activity in the Paradox Valley area includes not just Saturday’s quakes but several other sizable quakes in recent months. There now have been five quakes magnitude 3 or greater in size (as the University of Utah measures quakes) going back to September within 16 miles of the epicenter of Saturday’s larger quake, according to the university. These include a magnitude-3.4 quake Sept. 16, a magnitude-3.8 event Nov. 8 and a magnitude-3.7 quake Dec. 8. The university also rated the smaller of Saturday’s quakes at about magnitude 3.3.
Pechmann said a total of 14 quakes magnitude-3.0 or greater have occurred in that area since 1997, so with five of them having occurred in the last four months of this year, “clearly the rate has increased recently.”
The Bureau of Reclamation’s Paradox project is the largest in its Colorado River Basin Salinity Control Program, which seeks to reduce salt in the river because of the impacts it has on things like agriculture and municipal water supplies in downstream states and Mexico. For many years the injection well alone was used to remove more than 100,000 tons a year of salt from the river, with the whole program currently removing about 1.22 million tons a year. The well is used to dispose of highly salty groundwater found in the Paradox Valley to keep it from reaching the Dolores River, a tributary of the Colorado River.
The agency recently finished an environmental review of three alternatives to the existing well for salinity control. These included operating a new well at one of two new locations, using evaporation ponds, or building a plant that would heat the brine to crystallize and remove the salt. But the agency found none of them to be currently feasible due to concerns such as the appropriateness of the proposed new well locations, potential wildlife and aesthetic impacts associated with ponds, the costs and energy requirements associated with a plant, and the need to dispose salt from a plant or ponds into a landfill.
Pechmann said it isn’t unusual for aftershocks from big earthquakes to go on for years. He said blocks of rock on the two sides of an underground fault can continue to adjust because the slip that caused the initial big quake probably isn’t uniform across a fault. But he said the March 2019 quake wasn’t that big, and in Utah, quakes of that size typically don’t have aftershocks that go on for the better part of two years. The earthquakes in the Paradox Valley don’t necessarily behave like ordinary, natural ones given that they result from injection operations, Pechmann said.
The Bureau of Reclamation has said that little property damage has resulted from the many, mostly small earthquakes that have occurred because of the desalination over decades. Pechmann noted that not a lot of people live in and around the Paradox Valley.
“There may be vulnerable buildings but, from a seismic hazard point of view, it’s a good thing there isn’t a dense concentration of people around there,” he said.
He said there may be concern among residents in Bedrock about potential damage should a larger quake occur, and such a quake also could cause damage in communities like La Sal across the Utah border.
“But I also think the Bureau of Reclamation, they are concerned about it and they probably are going to do what they can to mitigate the earthquakes,” he said.