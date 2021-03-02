For the first time in nearly a year, burn permits are available for Mesa County residents as spring burn season began Monday.
Stage 1 fire restrictions weren’t lifted in Mesa County until the end of October last year as health and resource concerns shut both the fall and spring burn seasons down in 2020.
“During the spring, fire crews were tied up with COVID-19 response, and so resources were a real concern,” said Amanda Mayle, Mesa County Public Health spokesperson.
Mesa County Public Health is the agency that issues burn permits for the county.
“On top of that, COVID is a respiratory disease so there were legitimate concerns the wildfire smoke could exacerbate symptoms.”
In the spring, a decision was made to suspend burn permits to ensure the best possible air quality for residents in the high-risk categories and to ensure the medical community had the resources it needed.
“We’re in a better place now and know a lot more than we did in the spring,” Mayle said. “It was so new and we were all learning together. The county is more equipped and accustomed to the challenges that come with COVID.”
Mayle said the county will continue to closely monitor air quality and issue no-burn advisories when necessary to protect those most vulnerable.
Instead of burning, residents were asked to either take their waste to a composting facility, compost their leaves and grass clippings themselves or get a wood chipper for their trees and shrubbery.
Smoke from the Pine Gulch Fire, coupled with the high fire danger, were named as the reasons for the fall suspension.
The Pine Gulch Fire, which started on July 31, burned more than 139,000 acres, and ended up third on the state’s all-time list during a historic fire season in 2020. It took nearly two months to put out the wildfire.
Wildfire season was so bad last year that the Grand Junction Fire Department Wildland Team spent a total of 115 days deployed on wildfire initial attack assignments in three states: California, Wyoming and Colorado.
Already in 2021, fire officials are seeing that active fire trend from 2020 continue.
Wildland firefighters were out along the Gunnison River last week assisting the Mesa County Sheriff’s Office to contain a brush fire.
“Fire danger extends into earlier months each year,” said Ellis Thompson-Ellis, Grand Junction Fire Department spokesperson. “We’ve had several fires in the valley so far this February and, going in, we want the community to have that fire awareness.”
Residents who obtain burn permits are encouraged to monitor air quality, weather and other safety alerts found on the Mesa County Public Health website.
Burn permits will not be valid if there is a red-flag warning, fire restriction or a no-burn advisory in place.
Thompson said the Fire Department responded to 19 wildfires or brush fires last March.
“When we look at outdoor fires, we look at the whole valley,” she said. “Fire doesn’t know what jurisdiction it’s in.”
The Mesa County burn permit system, found on the Mesa County Public Health website, provides a guide to the county’s open burning regulations.
Applicants need to fill out their name, address, the linear feet of ditch they will be burning, total number of piles (limited to a half pile per day for residential pile burning) and how many acres they plan to burn.
Agricultural burn permits are issued with no fee.
Within Grand Junction city limits, agricultural burning is permitted during the designated seasons but runs one month shorter, ending April 30 instead of May 31.
Residential burn permits cost $25, and proceeds go to supporting local fire districts.
Those who purchased burn permits last year will not be charged for their permit this year.